CROWN POINT — A judge approved a bond reduction Wednesday for Elias Costello, one of the men accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend's stepsister during a burglary at her Hammond home.
Judge Pro Tempore Timothy E. Bianco agreed to reduce the 18-year-old defendant's surety bond from $125,000 to $80,000, of which he would need to post $8,000 in cash. If he posted bond, Costello would be required to await trial under house arrest and wearing an electronic monitoring device.
The reduction was granted despite an objection by the Lake County prosecutor's office. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Nadia Wardrip admitted as evidence photos of the 19-year-old woman's rape, which was captured on a live camera feed the woman's mother had installed in the family's home.
“Very rarely does the state see crimes of this magnitude, this severity and this depravity committed on video,” Wardrip said.
Costello and two co-defendants — Nathaniel J. Asbury, 21, and a 16-year-old boy — are accused of sexually assaulting the woman while armed with a shotgun July 16 at her home in Hammond, court records state. Asbury and the 16-year-old boy are accused of raping the woman while Costello held her down and groped her. The men also ransacked the home looking for valuables.
The woman's mother alerted police to the burglary. She told police she witnessed her daughter's sexual assault on a live camera feed she had installed in the home, records state.
Alexis M. Lietz, the victim's stepsister, was arrested sitting in a vehicle outside the home during the burglary. She is accused of plotting the burglary with Costello, her boyfriend.
Costello appeared in custody Wednesday in Lake Criminal Court with defense attorney John Cantrell.
Cantrell waived a reading of his client's charges — rape, burglary, armed robbery, criminal confinement and sexual battery — and requested the court enter not guilty pleas on behalf of his client.
Raymond A. Costello, the defendant's father, testified at the bond hearing. He said his son began living with him in East Chicago after leaving his mother's home at age 15. He said a child-in-need-of-services case precipitated the move.
The father said he had $2,000 he could post for bond, which included $1,000 borrowed from family.
Wardrip read the defendant's juvenile criminal record, which included charges of theft, criminal mischief, trespassing and burglary. The father admitted in cross-examination his son was released from a juvenile correctional facility in January after serving time for two burglary offenses.
Hammond Police Detective Daniel Bates identified Costello as one of the assailants depicted in three photos taken of the sexual assault. He said Costello allegedly identified himself in the photos as the assailant who held the woman down during the sexual assault. In one of the photos, Costello is allegedly depicted holding the shotgun used during the assault and burglary.
Cantrell objected to the photos admission as evidence, arguing the bond hearing was turning into a “mini trial.”
Wardrip said the photos illustrated the strength of the state's case and the danger Costello posed to the community.
“Certainly, in this case, a picture speaks a thousand words,” she said.
Bianco agreed to reduce Costello's bond based on the assumption several of the criminal offenses would be merged for sentencing purposes if he were convicted.
He warned Costello to have no contact with the victim if released on bond.
“Your father came here and put his reputation on the line for you,” the judge said.
Costello's next court hearing is Sept. 11.
Asbury also made a formal appearance in court Wednesday. Defense attorney Robert Varga said his client's family may hire private counsel. He requested the court enter not guilty pleas and schedule a new hearing for Sept. 12.
Lietz is scheduled to make a formal court appearance Aug. 2.