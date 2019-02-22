CROWN POINT — A judge reduced bond Friday for a man accused in the Hobart Walmart shooting after learning ballistics analysis showed a bullet recovered from a boy's body was not fired from a gun the man claims to have used.
Alex C. Hughes, 26, must wear a GPS ankle monitor if his family is able to post a $100,000 surety bond or $10,000 cash bail, Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said.
Vasquez reduced Hughes' bond from $200,000 to $100,000 after watching video of the shooting earlier this month and hearing Friday about ballistics evidence in the case.
Close
Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Taskforce released this photo of a suspect in a shooting Sunday night at the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a crime scene at the Walmart in Hobart.
From left, Maria Rojas, of Hammond, her boyfriend, Juan Hernandez, of Harvey, Illinois, and their daughter, Aylin Hernandez, wait in the parking lot at the Walmart in Hobart after a shooting at the store.
A shopping cart is used to help close off the crime scene at the Walmart in Hobart.
From left, Maria Rojas, of Hammond, her boyfriend, Juan Hernandez, of Harvey, Illinois, and their daughter, Aylin Hernandez, wait in the parking lot at the Walmart in Hobart after a shooting at the store.
A shopping cart is used to help close off the crime scene at the Walmart in Hobart.
Law enforcement officials from several departments investigate the shooting at Walmart in Hobart.
Law enforcement officials from several departments responded to the shooting Sunday night in Hobart.
Law enforcement officials from several departments investigate the shootings at Walmart in Hobart.
Some customers are allowed to leave the Hobart Walmart following a shooting incident.
Law enforcement officials from several departments investigate the shootings at Walmart in Hobart.
Some customers are allowed to leave the Hobart Walmart following a shooting incident.
Law enforcement officials from several departments investigate the shootings at Walmart in Hobart.
Law enforcement officials from several departments investigate the shootings at Walmart in Hobart.
Plastic drinking cups are used as evidence markers following a shooting incident at the Hobart Walmart.
Plastic drinking cups are used as evidence markers following a shooting incident at the Hobart Walmart.
Plastic drinking cups are used as evidence markers following a shooting incident at the Hobart Walmart.
Police investigate a shooting at the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a shooting that took place inside the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a shooting that took place inside the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a shooting that took place inside the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a shooting that took place inside the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a shooting that took place inside the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a shooting that took place inside the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a shooting that took place inside the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a shooting that took place inside the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a shooting that took place inside the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a shooting that took place inside the Walmart in Hobart.
A woman holding a child can be seen leaving the Hobart Walmart on a stretcher late Sunday night following a shooting in the parking lot that police said is an isolated incident.
Police investigate a shooting that took place inside the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a shooting that took place inside the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a shooting that took place inside the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a shooting that took place inside the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a shooting that took place Sunday night inside the Walmart in Hobart.
Police investigate a shooting Sunday that took place inside the Walmart in Hobart.
Hughes' attorney, Russell Brown Jr., had requested Hughes' bond be lowered to $6,000 cash.
Vasquez said the case was "very disturbing." He ordered Hughes, if released, to pay costs associated with the ankle monitor and warned Hughes he would be arrested if there is any sign of tampering with the monitor.
Brown immediately moved to dismiss an attempted murder count against Hughes involving the 9-year-old shooting victim.
Vasquez said, "I won't do it."
The judge told Brown to submit the motion in writing, so the state has an opportunity to respond.
"We will have a hearing," Vasquez said, adding it could be held March 22 during Hughes' next court date.
Ballistics analysis showed the bullet that wounded the 9-year-old was fired from a .40-caliber gun, Brown said. That is the same caliber of gun police recovered at the scene from a friend of the boy's father, he said.
An off-duty Gary police officer disarmed the friend after the friend and the boy's father fled inside the Walmart following the shooting in the parking lot, court records say. The boy's father also was wounded in the shooting.
Michael Toth, a supervisory prosecutor for Lake County, said other bullet casings found at the scene were fired from a 9mm gun. That is the caliber of the gun Hughes' attorney turned over to the Lake County prosecutor's office some time after the shooting, he said.
Toth said he's not certain the gun Brown turned over to him was the gun used in the shooting, partly because Brown won't tell him who brought the gun to Brown's office.
Toth said surveillance video showed Hughes was the only person shooting as he followed the boy's father toward the Walmart entrance.
Toth objected to a bond reduction, arguing Hughes was a danger to the community because Hughes is "a known gang member" and the shooting was "gang violence that spilled over into Hobart."
Hughes shot out a window to a Burger King as he fired multiple times into the front of the Walmart, Toth said.
Toth also said Hughes is a flight risk and requested GPS monitoring as a condition of release.
No bond had been posted for Hughes as of Friday afternoon, online records showed.
Alexander Joseph Bice
Age: 24 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1901464 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of hypodermic needle
Class: Felony
Andre Calvin Walker
Age: 25 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1901396 Arrest Date: Feb. 12, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Anthony Louis Allen
Age: 25 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 19001395 Arrest Date: Feb. 12, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic Battery
Class: Felony
Anthony Richard Murillo II
Age: 28 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1901342 Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Asia Channele Paige
Age: 32 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1901369 Arrest Date: Feb. 11, 2019 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Blaze Anthony Pierce
Age: 26 Residence: Sauk Village, Illinois Booking Number(s): 1901307 Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2019 Offense Description: Batter Result in Bodily Injury
Class: Misdemeanor
Bobby Lloyd Willbarger Jr.
Age: 37 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1901280 Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2019 Offense Description: Possess Cocaine/Narcotic Drug
Class: Felony
Bonard Rodriguez
Age: 26 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1901412 Arrest Date: Feb. 13, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery
Class: Felony
Bradley Allan Woodward
Age: 34 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1901285 Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2019 Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Carla Monique McNeal
Age: 50 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1901288 Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2019 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Chad William Patton
Age: 34 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1901308 Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2019 Offense Description: OWI - Prior
Class: Felony
Chris Jerome Hatten
Age: 39 Residence: Ford Heights Booking Number(s): 1901422 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine
Class: Felony
Chris Wayne Melder
Age: 54 Residence: Munster Booking Number(s): 1901287 Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2019 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Christina Marie Larson
Age: 45 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1901349 Arrest Date: Feb. 11, 2019 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Christopher Darien Fields
Age: 24 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1901435 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Colin Philip Dickerman
Age: 62 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1901303 Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2019 Offense Description: Conversion, Theft
Class: Misdemeanor, Felony
Crystal Cornelia Parker
Age: 33 Residence: Schererville Booking Number(s): 1901333 Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2019 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Daniel Soloman Bobo III
Age: 33 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1901338 Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2019 Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention
Class: Felony
Darren Kenard Driver
Age: 39 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1901416 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Battery resulting in injury, OWI-prior
Class: Misdemeanor
Deandre Trice
Age: 42 Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 1901294 Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2019 Offense Description: OWI - Prior
Class: Felony
Debra Lisa Parat
Age: 47 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1901314 Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2019 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Dejswah Shaquawn Sibley
Age: 24 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1901419 Arrest Date: Feb. 13, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary, failure to return to detention
Class: Felony
Dena Lynn Gurley
Age: 50 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1901408 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Neglect of a dependent
Class: Felony
Donald Charles McCoy
Age: 40 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1901455 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual traffic offender
Class: Felony
Duane Allen McGann
Age: 36 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1901345 Arrest Date: Feb. 11, 2019 Offense Description: Possess Cocaine/Narcotic Drug
Class: Felony
Dustyn Wade Rothgeb
Age: 39 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1901356 Arrest Date: Feb. 11, 2019 Offense Description: Possess Marijuana/Hashish, Possession of Paraphernalia, OWI, DWS - Misdemeanor, DWS - Misdemeanor
Class: Misdemeanors, Felony, Misdemeanors
Dwight Douglas Jelks
Age: 53 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1901368 Arrest Date: Feb. 11, 2019 Offense Description: Auto Theft
Class: Felony
Eric James Moore
Age: 38 Residence: Theft Booking Number(s): 1901469 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Erik Robert Grote
Age: 47 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1901459 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Gentle Thomas Jr.
Age: 26 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1901275 Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery
Class: Felony
Grady Crisler Jr.
Age: 38 Residence: Gar Booking Number(s): 1901286 Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2019 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Heather Marie Larkins
Age: 39 Residence: Schererville Booking Number(s): 1901393 Arrest Date: Feb. 12, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Hector Manuel Chavez
Age: 31 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 19001382 Arrest Date: Feb. 12, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Jaime M. Longfellow
Age: 41 Residence: OWI Booking Number(s): 1901430 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Prior
Class: Felony
Jason Allen Blair
Age: 33 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 19001386 Arrest Date: Feb. 12, 2019 Offense Description: Battery
Class: Felony
Javier Antonio Zavala
Age: 35 Residence: Griffith Booking Number(s): 1901277 Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2019 Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention
Class: Felony
Javonte Ashuante Nunn
Age: 21 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1901424 Arrest Date: Feb. 13, 2019 Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Jennifer Lynn Penley
Age: 41 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1901415 Arrest Date: Feb. 13, 2019 Offense Description: Neglect of a dependent
Class: Felony
Jeremy J. Grayson
Age: 27 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1901432 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Jesus Jose Herrera-Favela
Age: 39 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1901449 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Jimmy Edward Lee Leviner
Age: 33 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1901334 Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2019 Offense Description: Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Cocaine/Narcotic Drug
Class: Misdemeanor, Felony
John Arthur Smith
Age: 61 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1901428 Arrest Date: Feb. 13, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
John Paul Pellegrini
Age: 52 Residence: St. John Booking Number(s): 1901403 Arrest Date: Feb. 12, 2019 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
John Ray Street
Age: 30 Residence: Calumet City Booking Number(s): 1901405 Arrest Date: Feb. 12, 2019 Offense Description: OWI with child less than 18 years old
Class: Felony
Jose Vasquez
Age: 38 Residence: Griffith Booking Number(s): 1901340 Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2019 Offense Description: OWI - Prior, Cheating at Gambling
Class: Felonies
Kaniyah Sonmore Lewis
Age: 31 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1901430 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Conversion
Class: Felony
Keith Scott Bridgewater
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1901465 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Rape
Class: Felony
Khiry Van Wilkens
Age: 24 Residence: South Bend Booking Number(s): 1901276 Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery, Robbery
Class: Felonies
Laquell Davraun Taylor
Age: 27 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1901381 Arrest Date: Feb. 12, 2019 Offense Description: Criminal confinement
Class: Felony
Larry Dobby Colquitt III
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1901346 Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2019 Offense Description: Failure to Appear
Class: Felony
Lasalle D'Earl Jackson
Age: 28 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1901304 Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender
Class: Felony
Lorenzo OConell Harris
Age: 64 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1901443 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Luther Ashton Dembry
Age: 27 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1901416 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud
Class: Felony
Marcus Maran Green
Age: 37 Residence: Syracuse Booking Number(s): 19001390 Arrest Date: Feb. 12, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual traffic offender
Class: Felony
Mariah Dawn Sluder
Age: 25 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number(s): 1901385 Arrest Date: Feb. 12, 2019 Offense Description: Battery resulting in serious injury
Class: Felony
Marissa Irene Ford
Age: 35 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1901417 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of paraphernalia
Class: Felony
Marshall Hansen Sibley
Age: 22 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1901462 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Michael Christopher Scott
Age: 33 Residence: Markham, IL Booking Number(s): 1901423 Arrest Date: Feb. 13, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Michael Ray Denhartog
Age: 46 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 1901279 Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2019 Offense Description: Theft/Rec Stol Prop
Class: Felony
Michael Steven Mandich
Age: 29 Residence: St. John Booking Number(s): 1901438 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Prior
Class: Misdemeanor
Mikey Lee Miles
Age: 21 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number(s): 1901384 Arrest Date: Feb. 12, 2019 Offense Description: Criminal confinement
Class: Felony
Monya Nitanya Cook
Age: 36 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1901299 Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2019 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Nicholas Aaron Draves
Age: 27 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1901450 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Sexual battery, obscene performance
Class: Felony
Nicholas Christopher Green
Age: 34 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1901407 Arrest Date: Feb. 12, 2019 Offense Description: OWI endangering a person, possession of controlled substance
Class: Felony
Paul Armando Aguilera
Age: 55 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 1901320 Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2019 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Rahmere Javonte Dunn
Age: 20 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1901427 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud, burglary
Class: Felony
Rebecca Ellen Doran
Age: 35 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1901337 Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Reginald Lamont Deberry
Age: 33 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1901410 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Richard Everett Harshaw
Age: 51 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1901459 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine
Class: Felony
Richard William Bull
Age: 25 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1901272 Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2019 Offense Description: Poss/Control Hypodermic Needle
Class: Felony
Robert Michael Lydick III
Age: 24 Residence: Schererville Booking Number(s): 1901362 Arrest Date: Feb. 11, 2019 Offense Description: Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Ruben Jorge Hinjosa Jr.
Age: 33 Residence: Schererville Booking Number(s): 1901284 Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2019 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Ryan Wayne Lovely
Age: 29 Residence: Wheatfield Booking Number(s): 1901452 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Sara Naomi Guerrero
Age: 31 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1901278 Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2019 Offense Description: Possess Cocaine/Narcotic Drug
Class: Felony
Shaylon Sarai Hill
Age: 21 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1901355 Arrest Date: Feb. 11, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery
Class: Felony
Steven Joseph Bogner
Age: 36 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1901442 Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2019 Offense Description: OWI prior
Class: Felony
Taylor Anne Blue
Age: 29 Residence: Griffith Booking Number(s): 1901351 Arrest Date: Feb. 11, 2019 Offense Description: Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Timothy Franklin Jackson
Age: 19 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1901358 Arrest Date: Feb. 11, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement, Burglary, Robbery
Class: Misdemeanor, Felonies
Victor Hugo Ramos
Age: 46 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1901323 Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2019 Offense Description: OWI - Prior
Class: Felony