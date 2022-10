Judge: Mother's love for her own kids didn't justify shooting pregnant woman

CROWN POINT — A judge rejected a Gary woman's claim Friday she acted out of love for her children when she shot a pregnant woman during a fight last year and sentenced her to a maximum of four years in prison.

Pamela L. Hunter, 42, was a convicted felon and had no business possessing a gun at the time of the April 14, 2021, shooting in the 2000 block of Vermont Street in Gary, Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas said.

"Your mother's love caused you to shoot a pregnant woman?" Cappas said. "I'm not making that connection."

Hunter pleaded guilty in July to one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

After the shooting, Hunter and her family retreated into their home, leading to a standoff with Gary police, according to charging documents. Officers had to disperse a crowd of about 40 people, including several females who were throwing patio chairs, bottles and rocks at a house.

LaToya Pye, who had traveled from Indianapolis to Gary for her relative's funeral that day, said she wasn't able to feel her unborn child for a time after she was shot in the leg.

The baby, her only boy, survived and is now a year old, she said.

"I'm just glad he's still here and I'm still here," Pye said. "It could have been a different scenario."

Pye said she and her other children, some of whom witnessed the shooting, were traumatized.

"I never expected any of this to happen," Pye said. "I didn't even know her."

Hunter's attorney, Darnail Lyles, said Hunter had a 2014 conviction for dealing cocaine and could have faced up to 12 years in prison if convicted on one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss that count in exchange for Hunter's plea to battery resulting in serious bodily injury. The parties also agreed to a four-year cap on any sentence Hunter received.

Lyles said Hunter had been living a law-abiding life since her release from prison and raising her four children, three of whom are younger than 18 and "need their mother," he said.

"Then she runs into some drunk neighbors that want to start problems with her," Lyles said. "Somebody among the drunk people sprayed her with Mace."

When Cappas questioned Hunter's claim about acting out of love for her children, she said she had been maced and couldn't see when she pulled the trigger.

When you fire a gun, the bullet travels where the gun is pointed, Cappas said.

"What sense did that make?" he asked. "You can't see and you pull the trigger?"

Lyles said Hunter acted under substantial provocation and deserved another chance.

He recommended a 12-month jail sentence, with any additional time suspended in favor of probation.

Hunter said she started a T-shirt business and maintains several rental properties in Gary.

"I'm not the monster the media portrayed me to be," she said. "I'm not a violent person."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Taylor Young recommended a four-year sentence.

Hunter had three felony convictions, including one related to her decision to leave the Lake County Community Corrections program without permission following her drug dealing conviction. As a result of the previous case, Lake County Community Corrections refused to accept Hunter in her latest case.