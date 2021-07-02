Judge: 'No compassion' for Cedar Lake woman who killed father of four in crash

"To this day, I don't know why I'm alive," Muscari said. "All I can think is it's because of him, because of Nick."

DeVries' wife, Keri DeVries, said she waited a long time to find her soul mate and got to spend only eight years with him.

Nick DeVries was a great stepfather to her two older children and could not wait to be a father to the two children they had together, who were 3 years old and 8 months old when he was killed.

"You destroyed my world, my family and my life," she said. "I sure hope whatever you did that night was worth it."

It was painful to watch her son look out a window and ask when his dad was coming home, she said.

"My kids will never know who their daddy was," she said. "You took a lifetime of happy memories."

Robert Ballas, a lifelong friend of Nick DeVries, said he grew up admiring DeVries' mother's smile but he hasn't seen it for a long time.

"I hope you never experience the pain and loss I've seen on that woman's face," he said.

DeVries' father, Tim DeVries, said his wife is not the same person.