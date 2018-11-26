VALPARAISO — Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said he was offended to hear that despite a jury verdict to the contrary, Portage resident Ryan Crum believes he was the victim during an altercation with police last year.
"You are guilty, whether you wish to accept that fact or not," the judge said. "There's no excuse for what you did. You cannot resist arrest whether you think you should be arrested or not."
Despite his concerns, Clymer sentenced Crum to nearly two years of probation rather than placing him behind bars. He further ordered Crum to complete 15 days of community service and undergo drug and alcohol evaluation and treatment.
The judge warned Crum about not complying with the sentence.
"You will go to prison," he said. "That is a promise."
The case stems back to Oct. 3, 2017 when police were called out in response to claims from Crum's girlfriend that he had a knife. He was further accused of not cooperating with officers.
Crum insisted his dog go to jail with him and put up a fight while being handcuffed, resulting in police using a stun gun on him twice and an officer receiving minor injuries, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Salina Malone said during the trial.
But defense attorney Russell Brown told jurors it was police, not Crum, who acted improperly.
Brown said Crum complied with all police orders on the day in question and while he had done no wrong, police slammed him to the ground, punched him in the eye and stuck him twice with a stun gun "while being in handcuffs."
"The officers didn't like to be questioned," Brown said of their alleged motive.
Crum was found guilty on felony counts of resisting law enforcement and battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to the court.
He was found not guilty of felony criminal confinement and misdemeanor intimidation.
As was the case during the trial, Crum was joined in court Monday by his service dog, who was reportedly with Crum at the time of his arrest.