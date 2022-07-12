Judge OKs immediate start to sheriff's jail contracting authority

HAMMOND — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. no longer is required to seek approval from the three-member county executive before signing contracts to purchase goods and services relating to the Lake County Jail.

Lake Superior Judge Stephen Scheele rejected the Board of Commissioners' request to postpone the start of his June 30 ruling in favor of the sheriff until the Indiana Court of Appeals reviews the case — a process that could take six months or more.

Sheele's one-page order denying the commissioners' motion to stay pending appeal followed a telephonic hearing Monday afternoon.

The outcome specifically clears the way for Martinez to proceed with a disputed agreement for Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) to continue providing medical care to inmates at the Lake County Jail at a rate higher than the commissioners were willing to pay.

At the same time, Scheele said his interpretation of a state law directing the sheriff to "take care" of jail inmates in his custody gives Martinez express authority to do whatever is required to fulfill that duty.

"The Lake County sheriff, and not the Lake County Board of Commissioners, has the authority to enter into contracts to take care of the Lake County Jail and the prisoners there," the judge said.

Members of the budget-writing Lake County Council last week said they will keep tabs on the sheriff's jail contracts to ensure his spending doesn't exceed the taxpayer dollars the council has appropriated for his use.