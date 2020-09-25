 Skip to main content
Judge orders competency evaluations for man charged in fatal crash
Judge orders competency evaluations for man charged in fatal crash

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a request Friday to order mental competency evaluations for an 86-year-old man charged in a crash last year that caused the death of a 17-year-old motorcyclist.

John P. Enright, of Monee, Illinois, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of reckless driving, a level 5 felony; two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and infractions for speeding and driving too fast for conditions.

Clayton Gaudry died as a result of the crash May 7, 2019.

Enright is accused of rear-ending Gaudry's motorcycle as Gaudry was slowing down to turn into his driveway in the 5400 block of U.S. 231. Enright, who was driving a pickup truck, told police he didn't see Gaudry's motorcycle, officials said.

Gaudry died four days later at a Chicago hospital.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas ordered two mental health professionals to evaluate Enright to determine if he is competent to assist in his own defense.

Cappas also took a motion to continue an October trial under advisement, court records show.

The mental health professionals must submit their reports by Oct. 13, the day before Enright's next scheduled court hearing.

