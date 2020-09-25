Judge orders competency evaluations for man charged in fatal crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a request Friday to order mental competency evaluations for an 86-year-old man charged in a crash last year that caused the death of a 17-year-old motorcyclist.

John P. Enright, of Monee, Illinois, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of reckless driving, a level 5 felony; two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and infractions for speeding and driving too fast for conditions.

Clayton Gaudry died as a result of the crash May 7, 2019.

Enright is accused of rear-ending Gaudry's motorcycle as Gaudry was slowing down to turn into his driveway in the 5400 block of U.S. 231. Enright, who was driving a pickup truck, told police he didn't see Gaudry's motorcycle, officials said.

Gaudry died four days later at a Chicago hospital.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas ordered two mental health professionals to evaluate Enright to determine if he is competent to assist in his own defense.

Cappas also took a motion to continue an October trial under advisement, court records show.