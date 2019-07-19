CROWN POINT — A judge on Wednesday ordered the Department of Child Services to turn over records for the court to review and possibly release to a defendant charged with molesting a Merrillville girl.
Robert A. Hill Jr., 52, of Gary, was charged in October with four felony counts of child molesting, with prosecutors alleging he sexually abused the girl in August and September 2018.
Hill's attorney, Michael Woods, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray he was seeking a release of the DCS records because they contain details about previous unsubstantiated claims the girl made against Hill and other individuals.
Woods said Hill thinks the girl made false allegations against her mother in an attempt to bring her biological father back into her life.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said Hill's DNA was found in the girl's body.
"Some of this absolutely seems irrelevant as it relates to this case," Wardrip said.
She asked that any records be released to the court, so Murray could review them to ensure that only relevant documents are released to Hill.
Police allege Hill forced the girl to have sex in September after her mother left her alone with him, despite signing an agreement with DCS in August after the girl accused Hill of molesting her at that time, court records state.
The mother allegedly told police she thought the girl was safe when she left for work, because Hill was drunk and asleep in his car in her driveway, court records show.
After the September abuse, the girl went to a neighbor for help and her mother subsequently took her to a hospital, court records say.
The girl's mother allegedly told police she suspected the girl and the girl's father of an elaborate scheme to set up Hill by reporting the allegations.
Police learned Hill had a previous substantiated allegation from about 15 years ago under similar circumstances involving a girl of similar age, court records say.