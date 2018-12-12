HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors in Portage Mayor James Snyder's public corruption case have been ordered to turn over all recordings to Snyder's defense team by Friday.
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen granted a motion filed by Snyder's attorneys earlier this week which asked prosecutors to not wait until the Friday before the Jan. 14 trial to turn over exhibit and witness lists.
Van Bokkelen also ordered prosecutors and Snyder to simultaneous exchange exhibit and witness lists by 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 21, according to court records.
Van Bokkelen and attorneys from both sides held a telephonic status conference on Tuesday over scheduling issues. According to court records, Van Bokkelen reaffirmed the trial would begin Jan. 14, but added it could be a short first week with the possibility of not holding court Thursday and Friday of that week. The court filing did not disclose reasons for the scheduling issue discussion.
The trial is expected to last three weeks. Snyder was indicted in November 2016 on two counts of bribery and one count of tax evasion.