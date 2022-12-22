Judge orders Franciscan Health Hammond emergency room stay open 9 more months

HAMMOND — A judge has ordered Franciscan Health Hammond’s emergency room to keep its doors open for another nine months.

Lake Superior Court Judge Bruce D. Parent granted Thursday afternoon the preliminary injunction Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. requested this week to prevent the 124-year-old hospital from closing its emergency medical care at the end of this month.

The decision came only 16 hours before the deadline Franciscan had set to close the ER.

It was a victory for McDermott and his legal team of David Westland and Kevin Smith, of Hammond, and Michael E. Tolbert, of Gary.

They successfully argued that Franciscan Alliance, a Mishawaka-based hospital chain, unfairly broke its promise 18 months ago to provide 24/7 medical services while demolishing the rest of the then-227-bed facility.

“This is a classic case of (breach of promise). I think law students will be studying this case for years to come,” McDermott said.

McDermott said the city had asked the court to keep the emergency room open for 18 months, but McDermott said he already is going forward with plans to find another medical provider.

“We accept the challenge, and I’m sure we will find someone to take over that space,” McDermott said.

McDermott said an emergency room is a linchpin in the city’s plans to renew the downtown.

Robert Anderson, an attorney for Franciscan, said Thursday afternoon he would have to review the decision before the hospital will decide its next move.

The judge’s 11-page order mandates Franciscan to “take all steps necessary to ensure that the facility in downtown Hammond remains legally licensed and operational.”

It prohibits Franciscan, until further order of the court, from taking steps to reduce the health care currently provided to patients and instructs the hospital chain “to immediately undertake all necessary efforts to obtain an emergency medical provider for the citizens of Hammond.”

The judge concludes his order with a warning that he is unlikely to extend this grace period beyond the next nine months.

Franciscan attorneys had argued Wednesday that there were many obstacles to keeping the downtown facility open since its state license expires at year’s end and it had made no provisions for a staff of doctors, nurses and support staff to continue into 2023.

But the judge sided with the City of Hammond over promises Franciscan made May 4, 2021, in a press release that it would downsize the hospital, but retain “24/7” care for the residents of Hammond.

McDermott said Franciscan personally gave him more assurances in a follow-up meeting and an email from Franciscan Alliance CEO Kevin Leahy.

Franciscan changed course Nov. 3, announcing it would close the hospital and its emergency room at year’s end.

Franciscan attorneys told the court they had no choice because the hospital’s revenue declined dramatically this year, putting the whole hospital chain at financial risk.

They said they intended to service city residents at their suburban facilities in Munster and Dyer.

McDermott labeled the change as a “betrayal.” Tolbert told the court Franciscan had “chosen profits over promises.”

They said the closure of a hospital in Lake County’s largest city harmed its reputation with developers who began questioning whether to invest in the city.

The mayor said Thursday, “It would have been better for them to have made no promises at all.”

The judge’s order states it was reasonable for Hammond to rely on the 2021 promises and not seek out alternative medical providers.

Hammond attorneys argued Hammond residents would be harmed if the city’s ambulance service had to spend additional time outside city limits transporting its patients to hospitals in different cities and towns.

