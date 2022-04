Judge orders home detention for defendant charged with running over businessman

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge ordered a man released to home detention as he continued to await trial on charges he intentionally ran over a Hammond business owner and attempted to hit a state trooper in 2020.

Javonte J. Miles, 21, has schizophrenia but was deemed competent to stand trial by two mental health professionals in 2021, attorneys said.

He has been in custody since July 2020 on charges he ran over a then-66-year-old car lot owner, attempted to carjack a driver on Interstate 80/94, rammed an Indiana State Police car and drove at a state trooper in a series of alleged crimes during a single day.

Miles jumped over an interstate wall during the confrontation with the trooper, fell 20 feet and suffered a leg injury as a result.

Judge Gina Jones granted a motion filed by Miles' public defender, Joshua Malher, to release Miles to home detention after staff at ICU Monitoring verified and approved the home where he's planning to live.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa objected to Miles' release, in part because he's been hospitalized due to his mental health six times, has a history of homelessness and has lived in eight states.

Malher said Miles is being held in isolation for 23 hours a day at the Lake County Jail, and he cannot prepare an adequate defense without more access to his client.

Jones said that she understood the state's concerns but that she didn't want to continue to hold Miles in jail because of his illness.

"I will tell Mr. Miles: This is a very short leash," Jones said. "You only get one shot with me."

Jones granted Massa's request to schedule Miles' trial for the week of Oct. 24. She set a status hearing for June 20.

