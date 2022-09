Judge orders joint trial for final 2 defendants in high school student's homicide

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge granted prosecutors' request Thursday to join cases against two men charged in the shooting death of a Portage High School student in 2019 for trial in January.

Attorneys for Elrice L. Williams, 29, of Park Forest, and Joe C. Pittman Jr., 29, of Chicago, each objected to the state's motion for joinder.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted robbery and burglary charges filed in connection with the Jan. 9, 2019, shooting death of 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz.

The shooting occurred while the men were attempting to rob Ortiz's boyfriend, police said.

Co-defendants Giovante M. Galloway, 25, of Gary, and Juarez E. Rogers, 52, of Park Forest, each pleaded guilty and could face sentences of three to 22 years.

Williams had been scheduled to face a jury this month, but his trial was continued because Judge Natalie Bokota's courtroom was under construction.

Bokota, who denied the state's motion for joinder in April, agreed to reconsider her previous ruling.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall said a joint trial would not unduly prejudice Pittman and Williams and would be in the interest of judicial efficiency.

Pittman, who has described himself as a "sovereign citizen," has asked in the past to represent himself. Bokota re-appointed the public defender's office to represent him after he refused to accept that he'd be held to the same legal standard as an attorney.

Aaron Koonce, Pittman's latest attorney, said he was relatively new to the case and needed more time to complete discovery. Koonce also filed a petition to let bail, which will take time to litigate, he said.

It would be unfair to force Pittman to go to trial because Williams wanted to face a jury as soon as possible, Koonce said.

Cipriano Rodriguez, Williams' attorney, said William's right to a fair trial would be jeopardized if he were tried with Pittman.

Pittman's past actions, if repeated, could cause a mistrial, which Williams wants to avoid, Rodriguez said.

Bokota agreed with Randall, who said Koonce had been on the case since April and had plenty of time to prepare.

The judge said proper jury instructions would address concerns about possible prejudice against the defendants caused by a perception of guilt by association.

Bokota said a joint trial would be appropriate because of the complexity of the case and the number of witnesses to be called at trial.

She set the men's pretrial hearing for Dec. 16 and their trial for the week of Jan. 13.