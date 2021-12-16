Judge orders man to prison for his role in fatal robbery of a pizza delivery driver

HAMMOND — A Gary man involved in a fatal hold up of a pizza deliver driver is going behind bars.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 25-year sentence Thursday on 22-year-old Ciontay Wright.
Wrght and his co-defendant, Terryante A. Flournoy, 23, of Gary both pleaded guilty June 25 to attempted robbery charges.
The two men hatched a plan to rob a pizza delivery driver Nov. 24, 2019 of money to buy a birthday present for Wright’s girlfriend.
They lured the victim, David J. Shelton, 30, of Portage, to an abandoned house in the 3700 block of Washington Street in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood and announced the robbery.
As Shelton was reaching into his jacket, Flournoy panicked and fatally shot the victim.
A witness heard Wright ask Flournoy why he did that and heard Flournoy reply that he thought the victim was armed. The two ran away without any money.
Police later traced the pizza order back to phone calls Flournoy made from his family’s home.
A federal grand jury indicted Wright and Flournoy on murder charges that carry a maximum penalty of 40 years imprisonment.
The two entered guilty pleas to the lesser charge of attempted robbery, under an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office, in return for prosecutors dropping the murder counts.
Flournoy is serving a 35-year sentence.
Wright’s defense attorney, John Maksimovich, stated Wright has had a difficult life, having dropped out of high school and has been rarely employed since, despite having three young children to support.
He lives on Social Security disability benefits he derives from his diagnosis of several mental health issues since age 7. He also has a severe illicit drug habit.
Maksimovich said Wright, to his credit, immediately cooperated with police and never intended harm to the victim.