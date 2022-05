Judge orders mental evaluation for man charged in 2 homicides

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a man charged in two murder cases to six months in jail for contempt Friday and granted his attorneys' request for him to be evaluated for competency to stand trial.

Robert E. Simms, 34, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the homicides of 29-year-old Nicholas Kowalski, of Park Forest, and 38-year-old Glynon Nelson, of Crown Point, last year in Gary.

Judge Samuel Cappas vacated Simms' jury trial in August to allow time for him to be evaluated by at least two mental health professionals.

Simms appeared alongside defense attorneys Brett Galvan and Cipriano Rodriguez.

While waiting for his case to be called, bailiffs asked Simms why he was talking to another inmate and he replied, "Cause I felt like it." He said the other inmate wasn't talking to him.

When Simms' case was called, a bailiff told him several times to pull up his pants. Simms said he did, but his underwear remained visible as he walked in front of the judge to the podium.

Cappas asked him why he should not be held in contempt.

Simms said, "These shackles got my pants down, not me."

Cappas sentenced him to six months in jail for contempt and advised him he could appeal.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez didn't object to vacating Simms' trial, but she said she would seek to reset it if he were found to be competent.

According to court records, Nelson was found shot to death Sept. 23 along a road in Gary's Miller section. The vehicle Nelson had been driving was later found burned in Gary.

Police found Kowalski's body in a shallow grave Oct. 10 behind a home in Gary's Miller section. A van Kowalski had been driving before his disappearance was found burned in a cornfield near Lowell, records state.

Simms also is facing robbery and resisting law enforcement charges in Porter County and robbery charges in Floyd County, Indiana. He has an arrest warrant in New Albany, Kentucky.

At the end of the hearing, Cappas again talked to him about causing disruptions in the courtroom.

Simms said, "I'm just having a bad day. It's my birthday."

