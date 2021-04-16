Judge orders mental evaluation for man charged with firing AK-47 outside gas station

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge granted a request Friday to appoint two mental health professionals to evaluate the mental status of a man accused of using an AK-47-style rifle to spray a Gary gas station with bullets last month.

Gerald J. Fogle Sr., 66, is accused of pulling up about 8:30 p.m. March 30 outside the Love's Travel Stop in the 3100 block of Grant Street, removing a semi-automatic rifle from the trunk of a car and firing it three times at the ground near gas pumps.

Bystanders locked the doors to the truck stop, preventing Fogle from entering. Police arrived and found Fogle holding an AK-47 rifle in front of a Denny's restaurant, which is attached to the gas station, court records state.

Judge Samuel Cappas affirmed Fogle's not guilty pleas to six felony counts of criminal recklessness and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

Fogle's attorney, Herbert Shaps, requested Fogle's mental state at the time of the alleged shooting and competency to stand trial be evaluated.

Fogle told police he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and schizophrenia, for which he was seeing a psychiatrist at a Veterans Affairs clinic.