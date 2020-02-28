Judge orders no contact between officer, woman he's accused of abusing

CROWN POINT — A judge granted prosecutors' request Friday for an order prohibiting a Merrillville police officer from any contact with a woman he's currently living with and accused of abusing.
George Fields, 48, is accused of putting a firearm in his girlfriend's mouth, hitting her and choking her May 24, Nov. 2 and Nov. 10 at his Merrillville home.
In one instance, police arrived to find Fields attempting to restrain the woman, who was face down in the bed with her hands handcuffed behind her back, Lake Criminal Court records allege.
Fields has pleaded not guilty to four felony counts of criminal confinement, three felony counts of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and three misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said during a hearing on her motion for a no-contact order that the law required her to prove only that Fields is a danger to the woman.
"She is in physical danger if he is allowed to have contact with her," Wardrip said.
At this stage of the case, Wardrip is not required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Fields abused the woman.
Lake County sheriff's Detective David Murchek testified he responded to Fields' home Dec. 10 to assist Merrillville police after they were called to conduct a welfare check.
Video from Murchek's body camera showed the woman discussing injuries Fields allegedly inflicted on her, including bruises on her arms and legs.
In the video, she told Murchek that Fields had told her to "do it" and "get it over with," referring to harming herself.
Fields' attorney, Matthew Fech, said it was Fields who requested the welfare check on the woman Dec. 10. The woman loves Fields and doesn't want a no-contact order, he said.
Wardrip's decision not to call the woman to testify revealed the weakness of her case, he said. He accused Wardrip of not wanting to present evidence regarding the woman's mental state.
Wardrip said Fech also could have called the woman to testify, but didn't. She said she didn't call the woman to testify, in part, because it might cause her emotional distress.
Judge Pro Tempore Michael Pagano took a brief recess to consider the evidence before announcing he would grant the no contact order.
After talking briefly, Wardip, Fech and the woman's attorney, Paul Stracci, said they agreed the order should become effective at 9 a.m. Wednesday. That will give the woman time to move out of Fields' home, they said.
When Pagano announced his decision, the woman — who had been sitting in the gallery — walked out of the courtroom and said, "This is stupid."
Pagano said he had some concern about the order not being effective immediately and warned Fields that any violence against the woman would not be tolerated.
Fields was placed on administrative leave in November. Merrillville Police Chief Joseph Petruch said in December he had filed a request with the Merrillville Metropolitan Board of Police Commissioners seeking Fields' termination.