Judge orders no contact between officer, woman he's accused of abusing

Video from Murchek's body camera showed the woman discussing injuries Fields allegedly inflicted on her, including bruises on her arms and legs.

In the video, she told Murchek that Fields had told her to "do it" and "get it over with," referring to harming herself.

Fields' attorney, Matthew Fech, said it was Fields who requested the welfare check on the woman Dec. 10. The woman loves Fields and doesn't want a no-contact order, he said.

Wardrip's decision not to call the woman to testify revealed the weakness of her case, he said. He accused Wardrip of not wanting to present evidence regarding the woman's mental state.

Wardrip said Fech also could have called the woman to testify, but didn't. She said she didn't call the woman to testify, in part, because it might cause her emotional distress.

Judge Pro Tempore Michael Pagano took a brief recess to consider the evidence before announcing he would grant the no contact order.

After talking briefly, Wardip, Fech and the woman's attorney, Paul Stracci, said they agreed the order should become effective at 9 a.m. Wednesday. That will give the woman time to move out of Fields' home, they said.