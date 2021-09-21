Judge orders up prison for man who fell asleep in a White Castle drive-thru with a gun in his lap

Officers dragged Bratcher, still fighting, out of the car.

Officers searched the car and found knotted cellophane bags containing substances that tested positive for the presence of heroin and cocaine in Bratcher’s backpack.

Bratcher told police those were his personal drugs and that he consumed 5 grams of heroin daily.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin Padula states in a court memo, she wrote earlier, that drug weight is more consistent with dealing, since 5 grams per day is almost certainly a lethal amount.

Investigators found Bratcher has a criminal record dating back to age 13 when he was first adjudicated a juvenile delinquent for possession of a stolen vehicle.

His juvenile record also contains arrests for burglary and a weapon’s violation.

At the time of his arrest last year, he was on parole for an Illinois conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and awaiting trial in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point on a charge of a separate violation — unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The government states Chicago police believed Bratcher was a member of the Gangster Disciple street gang.