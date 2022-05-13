 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge pauses plea agreement in violent Valparaiso attack

Vicente Torres-Garcia

Vicente Torres-Garcia

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A judge put the brakes on a proposed plea agreement Friday morning stemming from a violent attack in Valparaiso in 2019 that left a man with a skull fracture, broken facial bones, fractured ribs and bleeding in his kidney.

Vicente Torres-Garcia, 41, of Valparaiso, appeared in court with a translator and defense attorney Jesse Harper on the proposed plea agreement.

The proposed agreement calls for Torres-Garcia to plead guilty to a felony count of battery in return for prosecutors dropping a second felony battery charge and felony intimidation.

The proposed plea calls for a sentence of 3 1/2 years behind bars with all the time suspended and to be served on formal probation.

Torres-Garcia is to wear a GPS monitor for the first year of his sentence and will be eligible to have it removed if he complies with rules during that period, the proposal states.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer called attorneys to his bench during Friday's hearing and then announced that the proposal may need to be "tweaked."

People are also reading…

The proceedings were put on hold until July 8.

The two battery charges allege that during September 2019, in the 800 block of Elm Street in Valparaiso, Torres-Garcia punched the victim in the face four times while the man was being held by a relative of Torres-Garcia. The beating reportedly resulted in serious bodily injuries.

The intimidation charge states that during the same period, Torres-Garcia threatened to beat the victim again and kill him.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

