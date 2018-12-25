Federal prosecutors must disclose how they used eyewitnesses, informants and other resources to develop their case against accused Gary drug lord Teddia Caldwell, who faces the death penalty for two murders, a judge has ordered.
Caldwell made a request Nov. 30 for disclosure of certain information — including criminal backgrounds on eyewitnesses, murder victims and government informants — ahead of a Department of Justice hearing March 11 in Washington, D.C.
At that hearing, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's request for the death penalty against Caldwell is up for consideration.
Kirsch cannot unilaterally seek the death penalty. He must make a formal request to the DOJ for a so-called capital review.
Caldwell and his co-defendants are "literally fighting for their lives and have a legitimate and bona fide desire to make a meaningful and persuasive presentation" against Kirsch's push for the death penalty, the defense team wrote to Magistrate Judge Andrew Rodovich on Nov. 30.
"None of the items are mere 'fishing expeditions' or 'boilerplate' requests, but rather are supported by specific, good faith reasons to believe that the materials and information exist," the motion states.
Caldwell is accused in the murders of of Akeem Oliver, 29, of Gary, and Kevin Hood, 43, of Gary.
Rodovich granted Caldwell's request for "pre-authorization discovery" on Friday due to the "scope of the prosecution, the seriousness of the charges, and the potential penalty." The order also applies to two of Caldwell's co-defendants: Taquan "Boonie" Clarke, 24, and Devontae Martin, 24.
Under the order, Oliver and Hood's criminal history would be disclosed to defense teams, as would eyewitnesses to shootings and any other government witnesses.
The judge has also required prosecutors to disclose any information they have about the shooting victims' involvement in drug operations and if that group routinely engaged in violent acts to maintain, control or intimidate rival drug trafficking groups.
Caldwell, 43, of Gary, is the estranged husband of Gary City Councilwoman Linda Caldwell-Barnes. He was indicted earlier this year on allegations he operated a violent drug-trafficking conspiracy in the city.
The other defendants are Martin; Clarke; Victor Young, 44; Devonte "Lil Bro" Hodge, 26; Cornell "Knuckles" Allen, 39; Terry Brown, 32; Paronica Bonds, 34; and Demetrius "Detroit" Brinkley, 31.
Four of the defendants — Caldwell, Hodge, Martin and Clarke — are eligible for the death penalty because of their alleged roles in two Gary murders.
Caldwell's attorneys argued disclosure of how the government employed informants in putting its case together will help them prove that "death is not the appropriate punishment."