Judge re-appoints public defender for murder defendant who says he's a 'sovereign citizen'

CROWN POINT — After a man claiming to be a "sovereign citizen" repeatedly said Friday he would not accept being held to the same standard as a licensed attorney if permitted to represent himself at his upcoming murder trial, a judge re-appointed a public defender to represent him.

Joe C. Pittman Jr., 28, of Chicago, has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of Portage High School student Alayna Ortiz, 18, on Jan. 9, 2019, in a parking lot at the Park West Apartments complex in Griffith.

Pittman is scheduled to stand trial starting Sept. 27 on murder, attempted robbery and burglary charges.

Pittman told Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota, who previously granted him permission to represent himself, he would be ready for trial.

When Bokota asked if he accepted he would be held to the same standards as an attorney, Pittman said, "No, ma'am."

"There is not law requiring me to hire an attorney," he said.

Bokota said she wasn't asking him to hire an attorney and again asked if he would accept he'd be held to the same legal standards as an attorney.

Pittman said he was a sovereign citizen and talked about "the very system dedicated to making me pay."