Judge reduces bail for man accused of shooting at police

CROWN POINT — A judge reduced bail Thursday for an East Chicago man who has been in custody since October on charges alleging he shot at police during a chase.

Laron D. Mallette appeared via videoconference before Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez, who listened to arguments about whether Mallette would return to court as scheduled or present a danger to the community.

Vasquez rejected Mallette's request for a release on his own recognizance, but agreed to reduce his bail from $10,000 cash to $6,000 cash.

Mallette is accused of firing two shots at an East Chicago police officer Oct. 2 in the area of Chicago and Tod avenues during a vehicle chase. The officer was not wounded.

The chase began in the area of Chicago and Railroad avenues, and Mallette at one point evaded an officer by speeding over the railroad tracks at Chicago Avenue and Huish Drive as the gates activated, according to court records.

Mallette crashed in the area of Chicago and Cline avenues and was arrested after a foot chase, documents show. An firearms and ammunition-sniffing K-9 assisted police at the scene, but the gun Mallette allegedly used to shoot at the officer was not recovered, records state.