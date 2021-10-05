Judge reduces mother's sentence for neglecting kids before fatal fire

Khristopher and his then-6-year-old brother accidentally caught a piece of fabric on fire while using the stove in an attempt to make themselves breakfast, because their mother left them alone in the apartment for 15 hours while she drank alcohol and spent the night with a maintenance man.

The children initially put the burning item in a closet and hid under a blanket in Gober's room. The 6-year-old came out, saw smoke and ran out of the apartment.

Gober told the maintenance man the fire was in her apartment, but she left the building without telling firefighters her children were still inside, according to court records.

Two months before the fire, Gober went to a local hospital because she was feeling suicidal and was concerned for her children's well-being, Malher said.

The defense attorney asked Boswell to consider the amount of pressure Gober must have felt as she struggled with her mental health and raised her children.

Malher pointed to the recent sentencing of Eric Patillo, 37, of Thayer, who was high on heroin when his 2- and 4-year-old sons drowned Aug. 21, 2018, in the Kankakee River.