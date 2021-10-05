Judge reduces mother's sentence for neglecting kids before fatal fire

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge resentenced a Gary woman Monday to 41 years in prison for leaving her three children alone overnight before they accidentally started a fire that killed two of them.
Kristen A. Gober, 27, last year received a 51-year sentence, but the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled in February she could not be sentenced to more than 42 years.
Gober and her attorney, Joshua Malher, asked Judge Diane Boswell for a 16-year sentence.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz asked the judge to sentence Gober to 42 years.
Gober said she was apologetic for the deaths of her daughter Kailani Gober, 2, and son Khristopher Gober, 4.
She was struggling with depression, bipolar disorder and alcohol abuse in the months leading up to the fire, she said. She was working with doctors to get her medication correct, but there were some days when she felt like a "shell of a person."
Gober said she has three other children, including a boy who survived the fire, and wants to be "the best version" of herself for them.
Kailani and Khristopher Gober died from smoke inhalation in the fire March 25, 2018, in their unit at the Lakeshore Dunes Apartments in Gary's Miller section.
Khristopher and his then-6-year-old brother accidentally caught a piece of fabric on fire while using the stove in an attempt to make themselves breakfast, because their mother left them alone in the apartment for 15 hours while she drank alcohol and spent the night with a maintenance man.
The children initially put the burning item in a closet and hid under a blanket in Gober's room. The 6-year-old came out, saw smoke and ran out of the apartment.
Gober told the maintenance man the fire was in her apartment, but she left the building without telling firefighters her children were still inside, according to court records.
Two months before the fire, Gober went to a local hospital because she was feeling suicidal and was concerned for her children's well-being, Malher said.
The defense attorney asked Boswell to consider the amount of pressure Gober must have felt as she struggled with her mental health and raised her children.
Malher pointed to the recent sentencing of Eric Patillo, 37, of Thayer, who was high on heroin when his 2- and 4-year-old sons drowned Aug. 21, 2018, in the Kankakee River.
Judge Samuel Cappas sentenced Patillo to 16 years in prison and ordered him to participate in the the Indiana Department of Correction's Purposeful Incarceration program for inmates struggling with addiction.
Patillo pleaded guilty two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony.
Gober pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony, and one count of neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.
Jatkiewicz said the Court of Appeals ruled Boswell appropriately considered several aggravating factors when she initially crafted Gober's sentence.
Gober didn't just "nod off" before her children's deaths, she "absented herself from the apartment for a significant amount of time" to indulge in her own gratification, Jatkiewicz said.
Any mental health issues Gober may have had only "go so far" as an excuse for her behavior, the deputy prosecutor said.
Boswell said Gober deserved a longer sentence, partly because she left the burning building while her children were still inside. The judge agreed to order that Gober may participate in the Purposeful Incarceration program.