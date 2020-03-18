Judge refuses to grant bail for man charged with murdering teen trying to sell Xbox

CROWN POINT — A Gary man charged with murdering a Merrillville teen trying to sell his Xbox last summer won't be granted bail.

Attorneys for Garry L. Higgins, 18, wrote in court filings that the state's evidence against Higgins was insufficient to continue to hold him without bail on charges of murder, murder in perpetration of robbery and two associated counts of robbery.

Prosecutors wrote the presumption of Higgins' guilt was strong because Higgins was identified as the alleged shooter by two eyewitnesses. Higgins also gave statements suggesting he was at the crime scene, asked how to get "a deal," and was tied to the homicide by "a deluge of incriminating evidence."

Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Natalie Bokota agreed with the state and denied Higgins' petition to let bail in an order filed last week. Higgins has pleaded not guilty to charges in the murder case.

Defendants charged with murder typically are not afforded bail, unless the court determines the presumption of guilt is not strong.

Higgins is accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera on June 12 in the 5000 block of Maryland Street in Gary, after arranging on the OfferUp app to buy an Xbox from Peluyera.