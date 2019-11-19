VALPARAISO — A judge has denied a request to hold another hearing on a protective order involving a relationship gone sour among Chicago Fox 32 news anchor Rafer Weigel and two women, including one from Valparaiso.
Kathy Browne, 50, of Virginia, requested the hearing to challenge a protective order filed against her by the Valparaiso woman, who The Times is not identifying because she's listed as a victim in a related criminal case.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper said in her denial that an evidentiary hearing was held before the protective order was issued Oct. 17 and Browne failed to appear.
Attorney Ken Elwood, who represents Browne, said he intends to file a motion asking the judge to reconsider her decision.
He does not believe Browne was ever served paperwork notifying her about the earlier hearing.
The court order in question prohibits Browne from contacting and harassing the Valparaiso woman or her family, according to court documents.
Browne faces a misdemeanor count of distribution of an intimate image based on allegations she obtained explicit photographs, which the Valparaiso woman had sent to Weigel. Browne is charged with sending the images to the local woman along with threats of providing the photos to her children's school, Porter County court records state.
Browne provided the photographs at the local woman's request and not as a threat, Elwood said.
The local woman obtained protective orders against Browne and Weigel, the latter of which came after several hours of highly salacious and heated testimony drawn out over two days.
The Valparaiso woman said her summer affair with Weigel ended after she learned he was also seeing someone else. Shortly after, she began receiving emails from Browne that included the explicit photos she sent to Weigel and threats of Browne sending the photos to the schools attended by the local woman's children, according to court records.
Weigel, who has been suspended from Chicago Fox 32 in the wake of the allegations, has argued he had nothing to do with the Browne sending the photos to the woman and never threatened the local woman.
Weigel had obtained his own protective order against the Valparaiso woman in Cook County, Illinois, on behalf of himself and two others.
