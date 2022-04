Judge refuses to reduce bail for man charged with beating, raping woman

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge refused to reduce bail Thursday for a South Bend man accused of strangling, beating and repeatedly raping an ex-girlfriend during a two-day ordeal last month in Gary.

Quincy R. Minor, 29, appeared in court alongside attorney Gojko Kasich, who said Minor appeared to have several juvenile cases but no felony convictions as an adult.

Kasich conceded Minor has warrants out of Iowa, but the charges were not serious enough for Iowa to extradite him, Kasich said.

Minor has a child in Texas but would not be a flight risk, he said.

The defense attorney said Minor's family had provided him with screenshots from social media that he planned to share with prosecutors.

He said he advised the family a bond hearing wasn't the time to argue the allegations against Minor were false, but that is what they were claiming.

Kasich asked Judge Natalie Bokota to consider reducing Minor's bond from $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash to $45,000 surety or $4,500 cash.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Dafoe said Minor's criminal history showed he has violent tendencies.

The prosecutor's office has a video that shows a person Dafoe recognized as Minor assaulting the victim in the case, she said.

Kasich objected when Dafoe began to talk about jail phone calls, but Bokota overruled him. The judge says the calls were relevant if Kasich planned to bring in social media posts and hearsay is admissible in bail hearings.

Dafoe said she received information late Wednesday that three phone calls were made to the victim offering her money or "whatever she wants" not to pursue the charges.

"My concern is when he gets out, a no contact order is essentially just a piece of paper telling someone not to do something," Dafoe said.

Bokota denied Minor's motion for a bail reduction and set his next court date for May 25.

