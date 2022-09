Judge refuses to reduce bond for man accused of shooting truck driver in chest

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge denied a request Tuesday to reduce bail for a man charged with attempting to murder a truck driver last week during a confrontation about an earlier crash in Gary.

Paul M. Sloat, 26, of East Chicago, is accused of shooting a truck driver in the chest Aug. 29 after he and his father approached the driver's cab while all of them were stopped at a traffic light on eastbound Melton Road at Lake Street in Gary's Miller section.

Sloat formally pleaded not guilty Tuesday during a hearing before Judge Gina Jones.

Sloat's bail was set last week at $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash, which is in line with the bond schedule set by the judges.

Sloat's attorney, Scott King, requested bail be reduced to $25,000 surety or $2,500 cash.

King said Sloat is a lifelong resident of East Chicago with no previous criminal history. He was employed and supported a girlfriend, who is expecting their child soon.

King said it appeared Sloat acted to defend his father because charging documents indicated Sloat's father was standing in front of the truck as the driver began to move forward from the traffic light.

Investigators recovered Sloat's vehicle and found damage consistent with the defense's position that the truck driver sideswiped Sloat's vehicle before the confrontation that led to the shooting.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa said that she agreed Sloat didn't have a criminal history but that she took issue with King's description of the case.

Massa said police gathered several videos of the shooting.

The evidence showed a gun was fired five times, which tends to undermine a claim of self-defense or defense of others, she said.

After asking a couple of questions about where Sloat lived and worked, Jones said she would not grant a bail reduction.

"I don't see that this bond is inappropriate," she said. "I really don't."