VALPARAISO — The defense in a 10-year-old Portage murder case failed in an attempt to toss out the testimony of two eyewitnesses to the shooting.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer denied a motion to suppress the testimony, which was based on a claim that investigators were "unduly suggestive" when they presented a photo lineup to the witnesses last fall that led to the break in the decade-old case.
Portage police Detective Mike Vaughan presented the six photographs to each witness separately and did not indicate if the alleged shooter — Dominique Smith — was among the photographs, Clymer said in his ruling. He also told the witnesses "it was OK if they did not see the defendant's picture."
Witnesses Joseph Hood testified last month he was 100 percent sure when he chose Smith's photograph and Erin Hood said she was 95 to 100 percent sure, Clymer said.
As far as the question of how well the Hoods were able to view the shooter, Clymer said the pair testified the room was well lit and they were as close as an arm's length away from Smith.
"Joe and Erin thought they were going to die and they were focused 100 percent on the shooter who was aiming a gun at each of them," Clymer wrote.
The Hoods also did not hesitate during last month's court hearing to point out 29-year-old Smith as the man they saw shoot and kill 27-year-old Jeremiah Higgins on the night of May 15, 2009 at Canden Apartments in Portage.
Joseph Hood, who was Higgins' roommate, said last month he and Higgins were at home with their girlfriends when a knock at the door revealed a woman and "a second later, a gun in my face."
The gunman entered the apartment, located behind a Strack & Van Til grocery store, and asked "Where's Tommy?" and "Where's the money?" before shooting Higgins three times during a struggle, police said.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp asked Joseph Hood last month concerning the photo lineup, "Did he (Vaughan) ever indicate that you had to pick someone?"
The investigators, who reopened the cold case last year, were accused by the defense of drawing attention to the facial hair of the five individuals in a photo lineup and explaining people can change their appearance over time, according to the motion to suppress identification.
Both witnesses have said the shooter had no facial hair, but all five of the men in the photo lineup had facial hair, the defense said.
The investigators are further accused by the defense of choosing photos of other men with a "substantially lighter complexion" to emphasize Smith's dark complexion, the defense argues.
The witnesses said the shooter had a dark complexion.
Smith is charged with murder and is scheduled for a status hearing Friday before Clymer.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
