Judge rejects plea deal for man accused of shooting at police

CROWN POINT — A judge rejected a plea agreement Wednesday for a man accused of illegally possessing a gun he used to shoot at an East Chicago police officer in 2020.

Laron D. Mallette, 40, of East Chicago, could have faced a four-year sentence after pleading guilty June 1 to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony, and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said the plea deal was "absolutely inappropriate" considering Mallette's criminal history, character and a possible open case against him in Illinois.

Mallette admitted to shooting in the direction of a police officer and being a convicted felon and having a gun in his car Oct. 2, 2020, during a police pursuit in East Chicago.

The plea agreement called for Mallette to serve concurrent terms of four years in prison for the firearms count and three years for attempted battery.

"How is this appropriate?" Vasquez asked defense attorney Lonnie Randolph II and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson.

Anderson said some of the drug charges that were to be dismissed as part of the plea agreement would have been difficult to prove.

Randolph said Mallette also was looking at a significant sentence in Illinois.

After the judge rejected the plea, Randolph asked for a continuance to further discuss the case with Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz.

Vasquez set Mallette's next hearing for July 22.

