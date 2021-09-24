Judge rejects plea for man accused of firing shot that killed Portage student

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge rejected an Illinois man's plea agreement Friday after he claimed he didn't intend to pull the trigger when he shot an 18-year-old woman to death in early 2019.
Elrice L. Williams, 28, of Park Forest, was among four men charged in the homicide of Portage High School student Alayna Ortiz on Jan. 9, 2019, in a parking lot at the Park West Apartments complex in Griffith.
Williams and co-defendant Joe C. Pittman Jr., 28, of Chicago, were accused of approaching Ortiz's red SUV with guns and screaming for Ortiz and three others to open the doors.
When Ortiz's boyfriend, the intended target of a robbery, attempted to drive the SUV over a wooden stump, Williams fired a single shot that took Ortiz's life, Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Robert Persin said.
Williams pleaded guilty June 15 to attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony, and attempted armed robbery, a level 3 felony.
He was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but Judge Natalie Bokota rejected Williams' plea agreement after he repeatedly denied shooting into Ortiz's vehicle.
"The gun went off accidentally," he said. "I didn't intend to shoot."
Bokota asked Williams why he said under oath June 15 that the facts in his plea agreement were true if he didn't believe that to be the case.
Williams said he felt he had to accept the plea agreement, because his attorney advised him he'd lose at trial.
Defense attorney Cipriano Rodriguez said Williams appeared to have "cold feet" and asked to proceed with sentencing.
Bokota said she could not accept a plea agreement for a defendant who admitted he testified untruthfully under oath.
The judge allowed a short recess to allow Rodriguez time to talk with Williams. When she returned, she and the attorneys engaged in a legal discussion about whether Williams could admit he intended to commit robbery without admitting he intended to fire the gun.
Persin ultimately asked Bokota to take Williams' plea agreement under advisement without fully rejecting it.
Bokota urged Persin and Rodriguez to decide whether to proceed to trial or work out a revised plea agreement. She set Williams' next hearing for Oct. 14.
Outside the courtroom, Ortiz's family members expressed frustration that they waited 2 1/2 years for justice only for it to be delayed.
"It's ridiculous he's sitting there committing perjury and nothing is happening," Ortiz's step-father James Riffett said. "At this point, we want a trial, and we want to see him do life in prison."
Before Williams' statements derailed his sentencing, Riffett told Bokota the trauma of losing Ortiz was like being in a state of shock that will never go away.
"She was the kind of person who would help anyone at any time and not expect anything in return," he said.
She deeply loved her friends and family, and often texted Riffett for advice, he said.
"She met the wrong boy, who got her in the wrong situation in the wrong place at the wrong time," he said.
Ortiz's younger sister, Angelica Ortiz, said Williams stole her family's happiness.
"She was more than just a sister," she said. "She was a mentor and a best friend."
Williams could have faced up to 26 years in prison under the plea agreement Bokota rejected. If convicted of murder, he could face 45 to 65 years in prison.
Pittman has pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and burglary charges. A jury trial slated for next week recently was canceled, and Pittman's next court date was set for Oct. 6.
Giovante M. Galloway, 23, of Gary, and his uncle Juarez E. Rogers, 51, of Park Forest, accepted plea agreements in the case. They could face sentences of three to 16 years, records show.
A fifth suspect, Joshua Wright, was killed in a homicide Feb. 5, 2019, in Markham, police said.
