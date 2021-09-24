Judge rejects plea for man accused of firing shot that killed Portage student

Williams said he felt he had to accept the plea agreement, because his attorney advised him he'd lose at trial.

Defense attorney Cipriano Rodriguez said Williams appeared to have "cold feet" and asked to proceed with sentencing.

Bokota said she could not accept a plea agreement for a defendant who admitted he testified untruthfully under oath.

The judge allowed a short recess to allow Rodriguez time to talk with Williams. When she returned, she and the attorneys engaged in a legal discussion about whether Williams could admit he intended to commit robbery without admitting he intended to fire the gun.

Persin ultimately asked Bokota to take Williams' plea agreement under advisement without fully rejecting it.

Bokota urged Persin and Rodriguez to decide whether to proceed to trial or work out a revised plea agreement. She set Williams' next hearing for Oct. 14.

Outside the courtroom, Ortiz's family members expressed frustration that they waited 2 1/2 years for justice only for it to be delayed.

"It's ridiculous he's sitting there committing perjury and nothing is happening," Ortiz's step-father James Riffett said. "At this point, we want a trial, and we want to see him do life in prison."