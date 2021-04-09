Judge rejects plea for man charged with shooting partygoer from different neighborhood

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge rejected a plea agreement Thursday for a defendant who admitted in March he shot a man and hit a second man in the back of the head during a party in June 2019 in Gary.

Victor L. Nelson III, 28, was on parole at the time of the June 2019 shooting and has a significant criminal history, Judge Salvador Vasquez said.

Vasquez said he would consider a seven-year sentence proposed in Nelson's plea agreement, but he would not agree to order Nelson serve the final year in the Lake County Community Corrections program.

There are other programs for offenders leaving prison that might serve Nelson better, Vasquez said.

Nelson was accused of becoming angry about the presence of a man from Gary's Glen Park section during a party June 30, 2019, in the 2200 block of Carolina Street.

The party's host attempted to calm Nelson by telling him the man from Glen Park was "cool," but Nelson began waving a handgun with an extended magazine in the air, according to court records.

Nelson admitted in his plea agreement he shot the man from Glen Park in the arm and struck the party's host in the back of his head.