Judge rejects plea in child homicide case after father professes innocence

CROWN POINT — A judge rejected a man's plea agreement Monday after the man denied causing his infant daughter's death in 2019 by hitting her in the head during a diaper change at a Munster retail store.

Justin L. Harling, 27, of Munster, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez he previously pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery because he wanted to get on with his life.

"I did not commit this offense," Harling said.

He accused prosecutors of taking "one tiny detail" and blowing it "out of proportion" and said his 6-month-old daughter Morgan Harling was abused in the foster care system.

According to charging documents, the Indiana Department of Child Services removed Morgan and her siblings from the custody of Harling and their mother when Morgan was a month old because Morgan had suffered a broken arm.

The family was granted a supervised visit Dec. 11, 2019, records state.

A counselor told police she transported the children to the Munster Target store and allowed Harling to remove them from her car because of the cold weather, documents state.

The counselor remained in her car for a time while attempting to contact co-workers about possibly arranging another supervised visit. When she entered the Target, she saw a commotion near the family bathroom, records state.

Morgan's mother told police Harling took the baby into the bathroom for a diaper change and when she entered, she saw Morgan was struggling to breathe and turning blue.

The child was taken to Community Hospital and died en route to an Indianapolis hospital, records state.

Harling had been scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

During a back-and-forth with the judge, Harling said he didn't understand why the state charged him with murder in October 2020 when his daughter died in December 2019.

He said he was embarrassed when police arrested him at work and has been held in protective custody at the Lake County Jail because he's been harassed about the charges.

"All I want to do is go home to my family," he said. "That's all I want to do."

After he professed his innocence, Vasquez rejected his plea deal and scheduled his case for trial the week of March 13.

Under the plea agreement, Harling would have been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

He's now scheduled to face a jury on charges of murder and aggravated battery. If convicted of murder, he could face a sentence of 45 to 65 years in prison.