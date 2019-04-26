VALPARAISO — A judge rejected a proposed plea agreement Friday that would have dismissed rape and sexual battery charges in a case of a Portage man accused of raping a woman he knew after working on her television.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said a lack of evidence prevented him from accepting the plea from 53-year-old Michael Philipp.
The judge did not elaborate, but set a hearing for May 3 to reconsider the proposed plea if more evidence is provided to justify the changes.
Philipp, who is in custody, showed no obvious reaction to the rejected plea and was represented by defense attorney Bob Harper.
The alleged victim said Philipp showed up at her house shortly before noon Dec. 26 as expected, and she let him into her bedroom to install an Amazon Fire TV Stick on a television, according to police.
Upon completing the job, she said Philipp immediately turned on pornography, sat next to her on the bed and put his hand on her knee, police said. He then forced her to lie on her back and tried to kiss her.
The woman said she told Philipp to stop and said that someone could be coming home from work. But he began removing her clothing and forced her to have sex, according to police.
Philipp reportedly told the woman he was aware she was having problems with her husband and "if she helped him out, he would help her and left the residence," according to the police report.
Philipp denied the accusations when questioned by police, saying, "I'm not admitting anything. Period!" according to charging information.
Philipp was initially charged with felony counts of rape, battery, sexual battery and confinement, according to court records. The proposed plea agreement allowed him to plead guilty to just the battery charge and called for a sentence of 2 1/2 years in jail with all but 14 months suspended and the balance spent on formal probation.
