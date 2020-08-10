Judge rejects probation, says church youth leader needs to register as sex offender

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford surprised the accused and others Monday morning when he rejected a plea agreement calling for one year of probation in a teen sex case involving a church youth leader.

Bradford said he would not accept any plea agreement that does not call for the accused, 32-year-old Jeffrey McGehee of Portage, to register as a sex offender.

McGehee looked stunned when the judge announced his decision and later sat with his head in his hands in a small meeting room waiting for his defense attorney Bob Harper.

Harper said he and his client were disappointed and would be in touch with the special prosecutor from Lake County, Keith Anderson, who was brought in to handle the case as a result of a conflict of interest involving the Porter County prosecutor's office.

McGehee told the court last month while serving as a youth leader at the Church of Jesus Christ in South Haven, he sent nude photos and a video of himself masturbating to a 15-year-old boy, according to court records.

The offense occurred between Jan. 1, 2017, and Jan. 17, 2018, according to court documents.