Judge rejects probation, says church youth leader needs to register as sex offender
Judge rejects probation, says church youth leader needs to register as sex offender

VALPARAISO — Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford surprised the accused and others Monday morning when he rejected a plea agreement calling for one year of probation in a teen sex case involving a church youth leader.

Bradford said he would not accept any plea agreement that does not call for the accused, 32-year-old Jeffrey McGehee of Portage, to register as a sex offender.

McGehee looked stunned when the judge announced his decision and later sat with his head in his hands in a small meeting room waiting for his defense attorney Bob Harper.

Plea: Youth leader sent nude photos, video to 15-year-old boy; he faces probation

Harper said he and his client were disappointed and would be in touch with the special prosecutor from Lake County, Keith Anderson, who was brought in to handle the case as a result of a conflict of interest involving the Porter County prosecutor's office.

McGehee told the court last month while serving as a youth leader at the Church of Jesus Christ in South Haven, he sent nude photos and a video of himself masturbating to a 15-year-old boy, according to court records.

The offense occurred between Jan. 1, 2017, and Jan. 17, 2018, according to court documents.

McGehee was further accused in the case of soliciting nude photographs and videos of the teen, engaging in kissing and touching, and offering the teen alcohol.

McGehee had pleaded guilty a felony count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, which carries a potential sentence of six months to 2½ years behind bars, records show.

South Haven pastor: 'We tried to prevent what happened to us'

In return for his plea, the special prosecutor agreed to a sentence of one year probation. The remaining four charges, three of which are more severe than the one he pleaded guilty to, were to be dismissed.

The boy told investigators he was told to keep quiet about his relationship with McGehee by the church pastor and others, according to the charging documents.

The pastor, who is McGehee's father-in-law, initially was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to report for attempting to cover up the incidents and telling the victims and other church members to remain silent, according to charging documents. Those charges were dismissed in December.

Charges also have been dismissed for a female church member who was accused during the wider investigation of having sex with a teen.

McGehee was ordered to return to court Sept. 14 for a status hearing in the case.

