Judge reluctantly accepts plea in Valpo-area child molesting, says victim won't have to testify

VALPARAISO — Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer reluctantly accepted a plea agreement Friday in a Valparaiso-area child molesting case, saying he was not convinced the offender understands the impact of his offense.

But the judge said he accepted the plea from 63-year-old Jerry Palmer because it will prevent the young victim in the case from having to testify during a trial.

Palmer was sentenced to six years behind bars, which Clymer said was the maximum under the terms of the plea agreement. Palmer will also be required to register as a sex offender, be labeled a sexually violent predator and undergo HIV testing.

He will be required to serve at least 75% of his prison term and had 146 days credit as of Friday, the judge said.

A Valparaiso-area father told police he returned home from work in June to find his two young children naked with Palmer, who was their babysitter, "hovering" over one of the youths.

"After the children were dressed, (the father) approached Jerry and told him, 'if I find out there was any foul play, I'll (expletive) kill you," according to a charging document.

Palmer, who lives near Valparaiso, was later taken into custody on three felony counts of child molesting, court records show. He pleaded guilty to one count in return for prosecutors dismissing the remaining two.

Palmer reportedly admitted to touching the female, who was 9 at the time of his arrest, in a sexual manner for the prior two to three years, police said. He referred to the touching as "light petting" and "advised touching with Victim 1 may have gotten out of hand on occasion."

The young girl told investigators Palmer repeatedly touched her inappropriately when he was babysitting, charging information says. She said he would take her into the bathroom nearly every time he was over and have her remove her clothes before touching her.

The girl's young brother confirmed her story and reportedly told police Palmer never touched him inappropriately.

Palmer initially told investigators he had touched the girl inappropriately three to four times over the past two to three years, police said. He later admitted he touched her once every two weeks.