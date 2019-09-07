VALPARAISO — A judge "reluctantly" granted a delay Friday in next week's rape and child molesting trial involving 54-year-old South Haven resident Robert Santiago.
The delay was sought by Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp, who said she learned this past holiday weekend the defense had access to two witnesses her office had been unable to locate.
While prosecutors were prepared to go to trial Monday without talking to the witnesses, there is now a need to interview them and explore what could be a dramatic change in their stories, she said.
Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf downplayed the change in stories and opposed the delay in trial, though wavered at one point while discussing it with Santiago.
Porter County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who questioned Buitendorp about the last minute timing of the discovery, said he won't be granting any further delays in the trial.
He said his staff and others at the courthouse had put in a lot of work preparing for what was supposed to be next week's trial. There were also 60 potential jurors summoned and some may have requested time off work, he said.
"People plan their lives around trials," he said.
The new trial date is Oct. 7.
"There will be no more continuances," Clymer said.
Santiago is charged with a felony count of rape and two felony counts of child molestation.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues.
