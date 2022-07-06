Judge reluctantly sentences man to 13 years for rape, burglary

CROWN POINT — A judge reluctantly accepted a plea agreement Wednesday for a man charged in a series of home invasions and a rape in Hammond in late 2019 and early 2020 and sentenced him to 13 years in prison.

Jahmal Sanders, 26, of Hammond, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez he accepted responsibility for his crimes and was sorry.

Vasquez said he was troubled because Sanders' plea agreement called for concurrent 13-year terms on one count of rape and one count of burglary, both level 3 felonies.

The counts stemmed from two separate cases, the harm caused was great and consecutive terms would have been appropriate, Vasquez said.

"Concurrent terms is essentially saying, 'Well, you get two for one,'" the judge said. "How is that fair to the victims. To your victims?

"What you did was horrible, without even talking about the burglary case," Vasquez said. "I just think that what you did in this rape case is absolutely pathetic. How can you live with yourself?"

Vasquez said he understood the need for compromises, but he asked defense attorney Lonnie Randolph II to explain why Sanders' plea deal was "fair enough."

Randolph said Sanders has four children, some of whom attended his sentencing, who will essentially grow up without a father in their lives.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal said several factors resulted in her office's decision to abandon a proposed plea deal calling for a 20-year sentence in favor of the agreement with a 13-year sentence.

Prosecutors were concerned about losing contact with the rape victim and ultimately were unable to reach her regarding Sanders' plea agreement, she said.

Sanders will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The U.S. attorney's office took over prosecution of one of Sanders' cases. If convicted of being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana, he could face additional time in prison, Villarreal said.

Also, state law did not require Sanders' sentences for the rape and burglary counts to run consecutive, she said.

Sanders previously served two different prison sentences for burglary and robbery.

He was sentenced Wednesday for breaking into a woman's home Nov. 5, 2019, in the 7500 block of Magnolia Avenue, pulling her off a bed and punching her in the face before leaving with her jewelry. He also admitted to raping a woman Dec. 30, 2019, after breaking into her home in Hammond.

Vasquez told Sanders he'd known him for a long time because Sanders was 18 years old when he first appeared before the judge.

"It's horrible how you've progressed," Vasquez said. "You really deserve more than 13 years, but I will accept the plea agreement."

Vasquez gave Sanders credit for more than two years in jail before his case was resolved. Sanders must serve at least 75% of his remaining sentence.