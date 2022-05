Judge reschedules trial for man charged in Portage High student's shooting death

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court granted a defense attorney's request Friday to reschedule a man's murder trial, despite the man's objections to any further delay.

Elrice L. Williams, 28, of Park Forest, pleaded not guilty to murder, robbery and burglary charges filed in connection with the Jan. 9, 2019, shooting death of 18-year-old Portage High School student Alayna Ortiz.

Williams was prepared to plead guilty in September to an attempted robbery charge, but Judge Natalie Bokota rejected his plea agreement after he claimed he didn't intent to pull the trigger.

Prosecutors alleged Williams fired the shot that killed Ortiz, whose boyfriend was the intended target of a robbery by Williams and four other men.

Co-defendant Joe C. Pittman Jr., 29, of Chicago, pleaded not guilty and is next due in court June 15. Bokota recently denied the state's request to bring Williams and Pittman to trial at the same same.

Co-defendants Giovante M. Galloway, 24, of Gary, and his uncle Juarez E. Rogers, 52, of Park Forest, each accepted plea agreements and could face sentences of three to 16 years.

A fifth suspect was killed in Illinois before charges were filed in the case.

Williams' attorney, Cipriano Rodriguez, told the judge it would be in Williams' best interests if he were given more time to review jail phone call records for Galloway and Rogers to look for any possible evidence.

"I need to make it crystal clear that Mr. Williams does not agree with this continuance," Rodriguez said.

Bokota allowed Rodriguez time to speak with Williams, who could be heard saying, "I never told you to put that motion in" and, "That's frivolous."

Afterward, the judge said Rodriguez, as Williams' attorney, was using his experience and expertise and granted his motion for a continuance.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Robert Persin said he and Rodriguez previously agreed to rescheduling the trial for the week of Aug. 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.