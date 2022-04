Judge revokes bond for man accused of auto theft while on bond in attempted murder case

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge revoked bond Wednesday for a Gary man arrested recently on auto theft charges while he was free on bond in an attempted murder case.

Shamar Walker, 20, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges linked to allegations he shot a 13-year-old girl in the back Jan. 24, 2020, after she refused to have sex with him. He posted a $5,000 cash bond in that case in December 2020.

He was arrested April 5 after a Gary police officer spotted him driving a blue Ford F-150 that had been reported stolen March 27, according to court records.

Walker is accused of leading the officer on a chase and running from the truck in the area of Pierce Street and 35th Avenue. He was taken into custody after a K-9 found him couched in thick brush, records state.

Walker's attorney, Matthew LaTulip, asked Judge Samuel Cappas to consider releasing Walker on his previously posted bond.

In the alternative, the defense asked Cappas to place Walker on house arrest or send him to the Lake County Community Corrections program while his cases are pending.

LaTulip said Walker disputes the allegations in his new case, which has complicated plea negotiations in his prior case.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said Walker was a danger to the community and his behavior showed a disregard for the court's orders.

Walker was on bond in a misdemeanor gun case in 2020 when he was accused of shooting the teen girl, Bruno said.

He spent about 10 months in the Lake County Jail before Cappas granted his request for bond reduction in the attempted murder case, but he failed to comply with the conditions of bond when he was arrested in the auto theft case, the deputy prosecutor said.

Cappas scheduled a jury trial in Walker's attempted murder case for the week of Oct. 3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.