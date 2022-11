Judge revokes bond for man charged in 2 attempted murder cases

CROWN POINT — A judge granted the state's request Wednesday to revoke bond for an East Chicago man accused of shooting his wife Oct. 23 while he was awaiting trial on previous charges he shot her relative.

Andres Perez, 43, appeared before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas with defense attorneys Kenneth Elwood and Robert Varga.

He has pleaded not guilty in the October shooting to felony charges of attempted murder, stalking, battery by means of a deadly weapon and three counts of criminal recklessness.

He also has pleaded not guilty in connection with allegations he shot his wife's relative in the arm July 3 in East Chicago after the relative slashed a tire on Perez's vehicle.

In his earlier case, Perez is facing felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

Perez's attorneys objected to revocation of Perez's bond, arguing no gun was recovered after the Oct. 23 shooting.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez said it was clear a gun was used because the woman wasn't miraculously shot.

According to court records, Perez's wife was with two friends at a club in Highland when Perez showed up and confronted her.

The woman and her friends left and went to a White Castle, where another confrontation with Perez occurred, documents state.

Perez's wife and her friends drove onto Interstate 80/94, and Perez followed them in a GMC Yukon. Witnesses alleged Perez fired shots at them near the Burr Street exit, striking his wife in the foot.