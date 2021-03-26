Judge rules in favor of Valpo affordable housing project

VALPARAISO — A judge ruled in favor of an affordable housing project in Valparaiso, allowing planners to take the next steps forward.

On Friday a judge dismissed a legal challenge to last year's approval of an affordable housing project pitched for Valparaiso. The judge granted summary judgement for the defendants, which are the City of Valparaiso Board of Zoning Appeals, Housing Opportunities Inc. and Neighbors Corporation.

"The bottom line is that the judge reinstated the decision of the (Valparaiso Board of Zoning appeals) to zone the area for the housing project," Paul Schreiner, executive director of Project Neighbors, said.

Schreiner said the next step includes working with an architect to design the building and there is no current date announced for the project's completion. He said that previous housing projects have greatly benefited several residents who would otherwise have nowhere to call home.

"In Valparaiso, there's a striking gap between the haves and have nots," Schreiner said. "A lot of people cannot afford housing in town and end up homeless. Compared to other communities, our housing costs exceed the ability of working class people and people with disabilities to afford them."