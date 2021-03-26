Judge rules in favor of Valpo affordable housing project

VALPARAISO — A judge ruled in favor of an affordable housing project in Valparaiso, allowing planners to take the next steps forward.
On Friday a judge dismissed a legal challenge to last year's approval of an affordable housing project pitched for Valparaiso. The judge granted summary judgement for the defendants, which are the City of Valparaiso Board of Zoning Appeals, Housing Opportunities Inc. and Neighbors Corporation.
"The bottom line is that the judge reinstated the decision of the (Valparaiso Board of Zoning appeals) to zone the area for the housing project," Paul Schreiner, executive director of Project Neighbors, said.
Schreiner said the next step includes working with an architect to design the building and there is no current date announced for the project's completion. He said that previous housing projects have greatly benefited several residents who would otherwise have nowhere to call home.
"In Valparaiso, there's a striking gap between the haves and have nots," Schreiner said. "A lot of people cannot afford housing in town and end up homeless. Compared to other communities, our housing costs exceed the ability of working class people and people with disabilities to afford them."
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer took the request under consideration recently after listening to attorney Ivan Bodensteiner argue the challenge should be dismissed, in part, because the complainant sent just a "vague" email ahead of the Valparaiso Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in question, and did not attend the hearing where the proposal was approved.
The email from Jeff DeRubbo, operating as JJD Properties LLC, which is challenging the project, "clearly is not enough to overturn the decision of the BZA, an agency with expertise in local zoning matters," Bodensteiner argued in his memorandum on behalf of the local Housing Opportunities and Neighbors Corporation.
Attorney Stephen Vander Woude, who represented JJD Properties, countered that his client did voice his concerns ahead of the meeting.
Valparaiso city attorney Patrick Lyp, who had recommended the BZA deny the housing variances, said Thursday the BZA seeks comments via email and at attendance at the meetings alike.
JJD's lawsuit seeking the variances be overturned argues there were deficient findings of fact for the variances granted by the BZA, and no substantial evidence supporting the variances.
In a letter to the city ahead of the BZA's June meeting, DeRubbo said he decided to purchase his two commercial buildings at 104 and 200 Billings St. in 2015 after researching and learning the property to the south was zoned general commercial.
He said he invested more than $250,000 to rehabilitate his buildings and they have remained rented for the last four years. DeRubbo raised concerns about the environmental impact of the former business and trains on the soil in the area.
The 16-unit efficiency apartment building pitched for a vacant lot at 908 Franklin St. would fill a much-needed gap for affordable housing for individuals, particularly men and veterans, Schreiner has said.
Each of the 300-square-foot apartments would include a shared sleeping and sitting room, kitchenette and separate bathroom for between $450 and $500 a month, he said. That monthly rental fee would include heat, water, electrical, Wi-Fi and shared television service.
The proposal is a cooperative effort by Project Neighbors and the local Housing Opportunities.
"This ruling opens the door so Valparaiso can have another much-needed resource to give stable, affordable, reliable and safe housing," Schreiner said.