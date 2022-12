Judge rules Merrillville cop can’t sue department over domestic violence allegations

HAMMOND — A Merrillville police officer may appeal the dismissal of his lawsuit claiming fellow officers falsely accused him of domestic violence.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich ruled last weekend in favor of the Merrillville Police Department and against Sgt. George W. Fields.

Attorney Matthew Fech, who represents Fields, said Monday he will study the ruling and confer with his client before a decision is made on what options remain.

The suit revolved around the question of whether Fields was the victim of malicious prosecution by his own department.

Fech alleged in the suit that Merrillville police botched an investigation over accusations by a woman that Fields physically abused her on several occasions in 2018 and 2019 while they were living together.

Merrillville police convinced the Lake County prosecutor in late 2019 to charge Fields with domestic battery.

The police department also suspended Fields without pay from police duties.

However, the prosecutor later dropped the criminal charges against Field after the woman declined to proceed with the case.

The police department reinstated Fields to his job in January 2021.

Then Fields sued the Town of Merrillville, the Merrillville Police Department, the Merrillville Police Commission, a former police chief and two other Merrillville officers involved in that investigation.

Fields claims police either overlooked evidence exonerating him or “maliciously manufactured” evidence against him.

Fields argued he would never have faced criminal charges at all if the investigation had been done by another police department than Merrillville.

However, the magistrate’s 16-page ruling states Fields civil rights weren’t violated by anyone at Merrillville Police Department.

The magistrate stated that Merrillville wasn’t required to turn over its investigation of Fields' conduct to an independent agency.

The magistrate stated that Merrillville’s investigation, which included victim interviews, medical records, 911 calls and photographs of the victim’s injuries, contained evidence reasonably credible enough to charge Fields.

Rodovich added that even though the Lake County prosecutor later dropped those charges — often done at the request of domestic violence victims — that doesn’t negate the legal validity of the charges Merrillville police made against Fields.

