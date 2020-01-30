Judge rules state can't withdraw plea to cocaine charges for man now accused in shooting

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge rejected a request Thursday from the Lake County prosecutor's office to withdraw a plea agreement for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend's relative while he was free on bond in a cocaine case.
Dion T. Clayton, 26, of Gary, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas he planned to hire an attorney to represent him on his new case.
Cappas rescheduled Clayton's formal appearance in the new case for Feb. 13 and continued his sentencing in the cocaine case until April 30.
Clayton was arrested Jan. 17 on charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and nine counts of criminal recklessness.
He and another man, whom The Times is not naming because there is no public record of charges against him, are accused of shooting 10 to 20 times at family members of two women Clayton and his alleged accomplice date.
A grandmother was wounded, and several children were present, when the gunfire broke out Dec. 22 in the 300 block of Wilson Street, court records allege.
Family members told police Clayton's alleged accomplice was upset because the grandmother's son had asked him to replace a television he had broken weeks earlier.
It's not the first time Clayton has been accused of shooting someone.
He completed a jail sentence May 17, 2019, after Cappas found he violated his probation in several previous cases, including a drive-by shooting Jan. 15, 2016, that wounded a man in the 1400 block of East 51st Avenue in Gary.
The cocaine case was filed in September 2018.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said Thursday he filed a motion seeking to withdraw Clayton's plea agreement in the cocaine case because of the new charges.
Clayton pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cocaine, a level 5 felony, on Oct. 29, records show.
Clayton's attorney in the cocaine case, John Vazanellis, said it was a fair plea agreement.
Cappas denied Bruno's motion to withdraw the plea agreement.
The agreement calls for Clayton to serve six months in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program and two years on probation.
He could face one to six years in prison if convicted of the highest count in his new case: battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.