Judge rules state can't withdraw plea to cocaine charges for man now accused in shooting

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge rejected a request Thursday from the Lake County prosecutor's office to withdraw a plea agreement for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend's relative while he was free on bond in a cocaine case.

Dion T. Clayton, 26, of Gary, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas he planned to hire an attorney to represent him on his new case.

Cappas rescheduled Clayton's formal appearance in the new case for Feb. 13 and continued his sentencing in the cocaine case until April 30.

Clayton was arrested Jan. 17 on charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and nine counts of criminal recklessness.

He and another man, whom The Times is not naming because there is no public record of charges against him, are accused of shooting 10 to 20 times at family members of two women Clayton and his alleged accomplice date.

A grandmother was wounded, and several children were present, when the gunfire broke out Dec. 22 in the 300 block of Wilson Street, court records allege.

Family members told police Clayton's alleged accomplice was upset because the grandmother's son had asked him to replace a television he had broken weeks earlier.