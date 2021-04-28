Judge says child molester 'should know better,' hands him 8-year sentence

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge said Wednesday a Lowell man should have known he would cause psychological harm to an 11-year-old girl when he gave her marijuana and molested her last year.

Tyler R. Andriese, 24, pleaded guilty in March to one count of child molesting, a level 4 felony. He had been facing a sentence of four to 12 years in prison.

Judge Samuel Cappas agreed with the state's recommendations and sentenced Andriese to seven years in prison, followed by one year in the Lake County Community Corrections program.

Judge Samuel Cappas said he didn't buy arguments made by Andriese's attorney, Joseph Roberts, that Andriese didn't intent to harm the girl and acted under strong provocation, because the girl initiated contact with Andriese by reaching out to him about marijuana.

"He's an adult and should know better," Cappas said. "Anybody with any common sense knows you can't do that with kids."

The judge said Andriese's claim he didn't intend to harm the girl was beyond comprehension.

Roberts repeatedly said his arguments were based in law and that he and Andriese were not attempting to shift blame to the girl.