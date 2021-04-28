Judge says child molester 'should know better,' hands him 8-year sentence

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge said Wednesday a Lowell man should have known he would cause psychological harm to an 11-year-old girl when he gave her marijuana and molested her last year.
Tyler R. Andriese, 24, pleaded guilty in March to one count of child molesting, a level 4 felony. He had been facing a sentence of four to 12 years in prison.
Judge Samuel Cappas agreed with the state's recommendations and sentenced Andriese to seven years in prison, followed by one year in the Lake County Community Corrections program.
Judge Samuel Cappas said he didn't buy arguments made by Andriese's attorney, Joseph Roberts, that Andriese didn't intent to harm the girl and acted under strong provocation, because the girl initiated contact with Andriese by reaching out to him about marijuana.
"He's an adult and should know better," Cappas said. "Anybody with any common sense knows you can't do that with kids."
The judge said Andriese's claim he didn't intend to harm the girl was beyond comprehension.
Roberts repeatedly said his arguments were based in law and that he and Andriese were not attempting to shift blame to the girl.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infiniti Westberg read Snapchat messages between the girl and Andriese in which the girl sounded confused about Andriese's sexual advances and Andriese said he didn't care if she was 11 years old.
The Lake County prosecutor's office has reviewed but declined to file charges in at least three other cases involving allegations Andriese engaged in similar behavior, Westberg said.
"This is a pattern of conduct, and any lesser sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the offense," she said.
The girl's mother said word got around after Andriese was charged and her daughter faced bullying and rumors that made her daily routine nearly impossible.
"My child was only 11," she said. "You knew what you were doing was wrong."
Andriese apologized to the girl, her family and his own family for the embarrassment and pain he caused. He said he hoped to become a better person while incarcerated.
Roberts said Andriese will wear two labels as a result of his plea: convicted felon and sex offender.
"He does not want those labels to define his life or who he is as a person," Roberts said.
He asked Cappas to craft a sentence that included probation, suggesting it would allow Andriese to prove he can distinguish between right and wrong and make better choices.
Cappas said Andriese already received a benefit by pleading guilty and a shorter sentence would be inappropriate.
Andriese will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years or life, depending on the law. He agreed to a continuing no-contact order for the girl.