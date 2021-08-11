Judge says she can't order co-defendant in murder case not to talk to other witnesses

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge said Wednesday she doesn't have the authority to order a man charged in a Hammond homicide not to speak to other witnesses in the case.

Arvell Greer, 36, whose address was not listed in court records, pleaded guilty last week to felony dealing in cocaine in connection with the homicide of 53-year-old Michael Fromm, of Schererville, on Jan. 18 at a home in the first block of Rimbach Street in Hammond.

Following his plea hearing Aug. 4, Greer was released from the Lake County Jail with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet to await his sentencing on house arrest.

Greer's co-defendant, Ronald W. Robinson, 34, of East Chicago, remains charged with murder. He's pleaded not guilty.

Robinson's attorney, Michael A. Campbell, filed a motion asking Judge Natalie Bokota to prohibit Greer from having any contact with other witnesses in the case.

Greer recently gave a statement to law enforcement that further implicates Robinson in Fromm's homicide, Campbell said.

"Some of the statements made can be corroborated by (another witness), so he needs to get (that witness) on the same page," Campbell said.