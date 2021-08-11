Judge says she can't order co-defendant in murder case not to talk to other witnesses

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge said Wednesday she doesn't have the authority to order a man charged in a Hammond homicide not to speak to other witnesses in the case.
Arvell Greer, 36, whose address was not listed in court records, pleaded guilty last week to felony dealing in cocaine in connection with the homicide of 53-year-old Michael Fromm, of Schererville, on Jan. 18 at a home in the first block of Rimbach Street in Hammond.
Following his plea hearing Aug. 4, Greer was released from the Lake County Jail with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet to await his sentencing on house arrest.
Greer's co-defendant, Ronald W. Robinson, 34, of East Chicago, remains charged with murder. He's pleaded not guilty.
Robinson's attorney, Michael A. Campbell, filed a motion asking Judge Natalie Bokota to prohibit Greer from having any contact with other witnesses in the case.
Greer recently gave a statement to law enforcement that further implicates Robinson in Fromm's homicide, Campbell said.
"Some of the statements made can be corroborated by (another witness), so he needs to get (that witness) on the same page," Campbell said.
Greer's attorney, Joshua Malher, said Greer has no interest in "reaching out or spoiling the case."
Malher said Robinson's defense was attempting to head off perceived dishonesty by Greer, but Greer has done nothing to indicate he intends to collude with other witnesses.
Bokota denied Robinson's motion and said she didn't have the authority to prospectively order a defendant not to talk to others involved in the case. Any potential collusion by witnesses can be properly ferreted out by taking depositions, she said.
Greer admitted in his plea agreement he sold cocaine to several people in the home on Rimbach Street on Jan. 28.
Witnesses told police Fromm arrived at the house with a large amount of marijuana, cash and crack cocaine, which he shared with others. Fromm was later found shot to death inside the house.
If Bokota accepts Greer's plea agreement, he would receive a three-year sentence, including eight months in jail and 28 months suspended in favor of probation. Because of time already served, Greer likely would avoid any further jail time.
If convicted of murder, Robinson could face 45 to 65 years in prison.