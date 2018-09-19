CROWN POINT — A judge said Wednesday if attorneys failed to reach a plea agreement for Chastinea Reeves, the Gary teenager charged in her mother's fatal stabbing, she would schedule a jury trial.
Reeves, 16, appeared in Lake Criminal Court Wednesday with defense attorney John Cantrell, who told Judge Diane Boswell the state had tendered forensic evidence and a plea agreement for Reeves.
Boswell questioned why a trial had not been scheduled in the 2017 case. She quizzed Reeves on how long the teenager had been in custody and asked Cantrell whether he wanted a trial date.
Cantrell requested more time to consider the plea agreement. Boswell said if the case was not resolved by Oct. 3, she would schedule a trial.
Reeves was charged with murder in July 2017 on allegations she fatally stabbed 34-year-old Jamie M. Garnett Feb. 13, 2017, at the family's residence in the 4400 block of West 23rd Place in Gary.
Reeves was initially accused of murder in Lake County Juvenile Court, but prosecutors successfully petitioned the juvenile court to allow Reeves to be tried as an adult.
Virgil L. King, 18, and Matthew R. Martin, 17, face charges on allegations they helped Reeves hide or destroy evidence of the crime.
King was arrested by U.S. Marshals last month in Illinois after allegedly battering a family member and fleeing court-ordered home detention.
