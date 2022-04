Judge schedules August trial for indicted sheriff

CROWN POINT — A special judge on Thursday scheduled a trial in August for Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving.

In an order filed Thursday, Special Judge Jeryl Leach also scheduled Martinez's pretrial hearing for Aug. 1.

Martinez is accused of driving an unmarked, county-owned Jeep TrackHawk at up to 50 mph over the posted speed limit on Taft and Main streets in Crown Point and Merrillville in September, as two Crown Point police officers chased him with their lights and sirens activated.

A Lake Criminal Court grand jury returned an indictment against Martinez in early January.

The sheriff has denied the allegations and said the indictment doesn't prohibit him from holding office. He pointed out he's not accused of political corruption and characterized the indictment as a "political witch hunt" by a "rival politician."

If convicted of a felony, Martinez would be automatically removed from office.

Martinez is seeking re-election this year to a second four-year term as sheriff. A caucus of Lake County Democrats appointed him sheriff in 2017, after a U.S. District Court jury convicted former Sheriff John Buncich of accepting kickbacks from towing firms.

Martinez will face three fellow Democrats in the May primary election: Maria Trajkovich, a 23-year veteran of the Sheriff's Department who ran against Martinez in the 2018 Democratic primary; former Gary Police Chief Richard Ligon, another experienced federal and local law enforcement official who previously ran for sheriff; and Anthony Williams, of Gary.

The trial setting in Martinez's criminal case comes about three weeks after the special judge denied the sheriff's motion to dismiss his indictment.

Martinez's attorneys, Paul Stracci and Michael Woods, wrote in court filings that Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco and an Indiana State Police commander unduly influenced "the neutral and detached atmosphere" of the grand jury proceedings that led to the indictment.

Levco's co-counsel, David Thomas, told Leach during a hearing March 7 that Levco went the extra mile to ensure the grand jury proceedings against Martinez were fair.

Martinez, who appeared before Leach in his sheriff's uniform, and his attorneys asked Leach at the March 7 hearing to reschedule Martinez's jury trial, which originally was set for April.

Leach granted their request and followed up this week with a written order setting a new trial date.

