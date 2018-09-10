CROWN POINT — A 20-year-old man charged in two shootings in 2016 that left one man dead in Gary may await trial in jail for an alleged bond violation.
Garrett D. Smith Jr. was expected to start trial Monday on allegations he wounded one man Dec. 1, 2016, and murdered a second man the next day in two unrelated shootings in Gary.
The trial was canceled Friday by an agreement of attorneys. Judge Pro Tempore William T. Enslen issued an arrest warrant for Smith that same day on allegations he violated the terms of his $50,000 surety bond by acquiring a new misdemeanor charge in Tippecanoe County.
Smith is accused in that case of possessing marijuana June 27 in Lafayette, court records state.
Smith appeared Monday in Lake Criminal Court with defense attorney Scott King, who told Judge Salvador Vasquez Smith he recalled getting a citation in Lafayette, but he did not know if authorities there issued a warrant for his client's arrest.
An employee from the Lake County Probation Department told the judge it did not appear Smith was wanted in Tippecanoe County. Vasquez withdrew the warrant issued by Enslen Friday and scheduled a hearing Wednesday to determine whether to revoke Smith's bond.
Smith is charged with murder, three counts of felony battery and criminal recklessness on allegations he fatally shot 19-year-old James Clark shortly after noon Dec. 2, 2016, in the 4200 block of Kentucky Street, court records state.
Police believe Clark had arranged to purchase a firearm from Smith before he was killed.
Shell casings recovered from the murder scene matched shell casings recovered from a second shooting Dec. 1, 2016, at a residence near West 11th Avenue and Jennings Street. The victim in that shooting told authorities Smith shot him in the leg and right hand after an altercation.
Shell casings were also tied to a third shooting Dec. 1, 2016, but no one was injured in that incident and the victim could not identify Smith as the shooter.
Smith was initially held without bond in the murder case, but King successfully argued for a magistrate judge to schedule a bond after a series of evidentiary hearings held last spring. Smith posted the $50,000 surety bond June 9, 2017, records state.