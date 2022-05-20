Judge sentences accomplice in double homicide to prison

VALPARAISO — An accomplice to a double homicide received a measure of justice Friday that left many only half satisfied.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish imposed a 20-year sentence Friday on 21-year-old John S. Silva II, of Hamlet.

Silva pleaded guilty April 7 to charges of attempted armed robbery, welfare fraud and aiding in the voluntary manslaughter of two teenagers.

Prosecutors charged Silva and Connor Kerner, 21, of Valparaiso, with in the Feb. 25, 2019, murder of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.

Kerner is serving a 154-year prison term after being found guilty during a 2020 jury trial, but a separate jury last year couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict against Silva.

Defense attorney John Cantrell told the judge Friday that attorneys for the defense and prosecution crafted a compromise guilty plea for Silva after last year’s deadlocked jurors gave both sides insights into what they thought was proved to be Silva’s share in the crime.

The judge said he had major reservations with the deal. “It tortures my soul, but the court will accept this plea.”

Silva said very little. “I want to say I’m very sorry to everyone in this courtroom,” he said.

Five members of the Lanham and Grill family expressed their fury at Silva, who stared down at the defense table except when Grill’s mother and father both commanded him to “look at me when I talk to you.”

While relieved Silva’s guilty plea spared them another jury trial, family spoke to the court about the loss of Molley Lanham, who they described as a caring and strong-willed young woman who excelled in dance and sports.

Stacy Spejewski, Lanham’s mother, told Silva he will have a second chance at life at the end of his sentence, but not her daughter, who died only because she gave her friend, Grill, a car ride to the fatal meeting.

“I miss her so much,” Spejewski said.

Prosecutors say Kerner lured Grill to Kerner's grandparents' home, near Hebron in rural south Porter County, with the promise of a drug deal.

But Kerner planned to rob Grill and brought Silva along as backup. Silva sat armed with a 9 mm pistol in the home’s basement.

Lanham drove Grill to the house but stayed in her car while Grill went inside to bargain with Kerner.

Prosecutors said Kerner shot Grill six times and then finished him by beating him with a pipe wrench.

Kerner then fatally shot Lanham, with a gun Silva provided, after promising not to harm her.

Silva defense attorneys argued at last year’s trial Silva was overwhelmed with fear of Kerner but never intended to take part in a homicide.

The judge told Silva he made all the wrong choices. He said Silva could have gone to high school that day or even skilled school and played video games at home.

“You could have used that pistol to protect Molley. You could have called 911, but you chose the cowardly path at each turn,” Fish said.

Later, Kerner loaded the two bodies into the trunk of a Honda Civic around midnight the same day of the killings, drove it to an area near the rural community of Boone Grove and set the vehicles and bodies afire.

The welfare fraud involved Silva receiving more than $2,000 in unemployment benefits while concealing that he was locked up at the Porter County Jail awaiting trial in the case.

