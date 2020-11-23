Judge sentences Gary man to 5 years in prison for 2019 bank robbery

HAMMOND — A federal judge has sentenced a Gary man to prison for the 2019 robbery of a Munster bank.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 57-month sentence last week on 27-year-old Jarvas Mitchell.

Mitchell pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to holding up a Chase Bank branch in the 1600 block of 45th Street in Munster.

His change of plea was part of an agreement between himself and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The agreement spared him the maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, had he been convicted at trial.

Defense attorney Arlington J. Foley successfully argued in a memo to the court that Mitchell deserved the minimum prison time recommended under federal sentencing guidelines.

Foley said Mitchell is the father of three small children and is genuinely remorseful for his crime.

Caitlin M. Padula, the federal prosecutor in the case, argued Mitchell used the threat of deadly force to obtain the money from a bank teller.