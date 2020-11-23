Judge sentences Gary man to 5 years in prison for 2019 bank robbery

HAMMOND — A federal judge has sentenced a Gary man to prison for the 2019 robbery of a Munster bank.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 57-month sentence last week on 27-year-old Jarvas Mitchell.
Mitchell pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to holding up a Chase Bank branch in the 1600 block of 45th Street in Munster.
His change of plea was part of an agreement between himself and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The agreement spared him the maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, had he been convicted at trial.
Defense attorney Arlington J. Foley successfully argued in a memo to the court that Mitchell deserved the minimum prison time recommended under federal sentencing guidelines.
Foley said Mitchell is the father of three small children and is genuinely remorseful for his crime.
Caitlin M. Padula, the federal prosecutor in the case, argued Mitchell used the threat of deadly force to obtain the money from a bank teller.
Munster police said the crime took place about 10 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2019, when Mitchell walked into the bank and handed a note to a teller stating, “$100,000 … no dye pack … no silent alarm … I have a gun … Be quiet.” He didn't display a weapon.
Mitchell scooped up $9,723 and exited the building, police reported. No one was injured.
The judge ordered Mitchell to pay the bank restitution and gave Mitchell credit for serving more than 13 months in detention while awaiting sentencing.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Aaliyah Bowden
Alejandro Velez
Alyssa Lunsford
Amber Hernandez
Anthony Flora
Anthony Luipold
Anthony Townsell
Anthony Williams
Antonio Cook
Ara Devonna Polk
Brandon Stukowski
Brian Hollis
Chad Jeffrey Cooper
Charles Jordan
Christopher Brown
Clayton Cooper
Climmie Carter
Deambra Levingston
Deonlashawn Simmons
Deveonne Hathaway
Dionte Vaughn
Elizabeth Defatima Walton
Eric Donald Wathern
Erin Escorza
Francisco Gomez Alonso
Frank Mesa
Gerald Douglas McDaniel
Harvest Dawn Householder
Ian Nagel
Jack Havlin
Jared Cordell Hoard
Jerome David Willis Jr.
Jody Skipper
Jonathon Barnes
Judith Owens
Kathryn Dershem
Kevin Mezzacapo
Kimberly Roe
Kyra Lewis
Leon Doyle
Lisa Ashley Longoria
Marco Soriano
Mark Carroll
Marlon Denell Bady Sr.
Marta Rodriguez
Marzell Leroy Walden Sr.
Michael Bissonette
Michael Boehm Jr
Michael Dearce
Michael O'Neal
Michael Wells
Nathaniel Robinson
Nicholas Andrew Pelissier
Niko Landin Rodriguez
O.B. McCuiston
Othello Harris
Paul Hart
Phillip Anthony Davis
Phillip David Guzman Jr.
Pierre Harris
Ranulfo Aviles-Lopez
Reginald Randall
Robert Ernest Babcock
Robert Miller
Robert Powell
Sean M. Campbell
Sergio Diaz
Shantwoin Dupree Jones
Shenise Laney
Stephanie Bermudez
Steven Mann
Taqailsha Farmer
Tevonte Smith
Thomas James Dalton
Tyrone David Hulitt
Tywan Locke
Vlado Kozlina
Xavier Hernandez Medina
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.