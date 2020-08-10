Judge sentences mother to 51 years for neglect of kids killed in apartment fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Gary mother was sentenced Monday to 51 years in prison for leaving her three children alone overnight in their fourth-floor apartment before a fire that killed two of them.

Kristen A. Gober, 35, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony, and one count of neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.

Kailani Gober, 2, and her brother Khristopher Gober, 4, died from smoke inhalation the morning of March 25, 2018, after Khristopher and his 6-year-old brother accidentally caught a blanket on fire while playing with the stove in their apartment at the Lakeshore Dunes complex in Gary's Miller section.

Kristen Gober admitted in her plea agreement she left her three children alone in the apartment while she drank alcohol and spent the night with a maintenance man.

Her then-6-year-old son was able to escape the apartment without a shirt or his glasses, records say.

Neighbors rescued a fourth child — an 8-year-old boy — who leaped from the building into blankets they were holding.