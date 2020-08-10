Judge sentences mother to 51 years for neglect of kids killed in apartment fire

CROWN POINT — A Gary mother was sentenced Monday to 51 years in prison for leaving her three children alone overnight in their fourth-floor apartment before a fire that killed two of them.
Kristen A. Gober, 35, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony, and one count of neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.
Kailani Gober, 2, and her brother Khristopher Gober, 4, died from smoke inhalation the morning of March 25, 2018, after Khristopher and his 6-year-old brother accidentally caught a blanket on fire while playing with the stove in their apartment at the Lakeshore Dunes complex in Gary's Miller section.
Kristen Gober admitted in her plea agreement she left her three children alone in the apartment while she drank alcohol and spent the night with a maintenance man.
Her then-6-year-old son was able to escape the apartment without a shirt or his glasses, records say.
Neighbors rescued a fourth child — an 8-year-old boy — who leaped from the building into blankets they were holding.
Firefighters battled the fire for more than four hours, but the building sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage, causing dozens of residents to seek refuge at local shelters.
Gober told police she attempted to get her children out of her apartment, but there was too much smoke. She told police she began walking down the road, because she was in a state of shock and could not watch the fire.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell sentenced Gober to 25 years each on the level 1 felony counts and one year on the level 6 felony count. The judge ordered Gober to serve the sentences consecutively, for a total of 51 years.
Under her plea agreement, Gober could have faced a maximum sentence of up to 61 years.
Gober will receive credit for time served since her arrest shortly after the fire in 2018 and good time.
